SkyFi adds ICEYE SAR data to expand all-weather Earth observation capabilities

SkyFi integrates ICEYE US SAR data to provide on-demand access to radar imagery.

Users can task ICEYE satellites directly through SkyFi’s web and mobile platforms.

Radar imaging provides all-weather, day-and-night visibility, overcoming the limitations of optical satellites.

AUSTIN, Texas - SkyFi, an Earth intelligence platform developer based in Austin, Texas, announced the integration of ICEYE's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data into its system, bringing the large commercial radar satellite constellation directly to SkyFi users. ICEYE is based in Irvine, Calif.

SkyFi users can now task ICEYE satellites on demand and access archived radar imagery via SkyFi’s web platform and mobile app. The process allows customers to select areas of interest and imaging modes to track port activity, monitor infrastructure, or assess coastlines with consistent image quality - regardless of cloud cover, weather conditions, or time of day.

"Partnering with ICEYE US brings all-weather, world-class SAR capabilities to the SkyFi platform, paving the way for future initiatives that fundamentally change how the public and private sectors access and utilize Earth observation," said Luke Fischer, CEO of SkyFi.

The addition of ICEYE’s radar technology overcomes the limitations of traditional optical imagery, which can be obstructed by cloud cover or darkness. ICEYE’s phased-array radar systems enable responsive tasking and flexible image collection from 50-centimeter to 15-meter resolution spotlight modes, as well as wide-area scans covering up to 10,000 square kilometers.

"This partnership with SkyFi fundamentally changes how organizations access and utilize SAR data, removing traditional barriers while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect," said Eric Jensen, CEO of ICEYE US. "SkyFi’s intuitive platform makes it simple for anyone to task our satellites. By offering ICEYE US data through their marketplace, SkyFi is putting real-time SAR intelligence at the fingertips of businesses and organizations."

The partnership targets decision-makers in national security, emergency response, maritime monitoring, infrastructure management, and commercial sectors. Enterprise users can access the data through SkyFi’s APIs for integration with operational workflows.

SkyFi’s platform offers optical, SAR, and aerial imagery from multiple providers, supporting use cases in defense, energy, infrastructure, insurance, and environmental monitoring. ICEYE US provides radar imagery to government and commercial customers worldwide, enabling persistent monitoring in any weather or lighting conditions.