Miami International implements CBP's Enhanced Passenger Processing with SITA technology

MIAMI - Miami International Airport (MIA) has introduced U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), using SITA Smart Path technology to speed and secure arrivals for U.S. citizens. MIA, in collaboration with CBP, is one of several U.S. airports to deploy EPP this year and is home to CBP’s largest single implementation of the system.

MIA’s deployment includes 12 biometric face pods across three passport control facilities in concourses D, E, and J. The system captures and processes travelers’ biometric photos, matching them against CBP records within three seconds to verify identity. CBP said the automation is designed to reduce wait times while maintaining security standards.

Mobile tech

The mobile pods from SITA in Geneva, Switzerland, are wireless-enabled and can be repositioned to match changing passenger flows, allowing CBP to adjust staffing and throughput as needed. Each unit includes agent-facing screens that provide real-time monitoring, giving officers oversight while supporting a smoother arrival experience for travelers.

MIA’s deployment is part of the airport’s broader digital transformation strategy, which seeks to use technology to improve passenger processing without major new infrastructure investments. CBP said the airport’s EPP implementation may expand in the future as passenger volumes grow or new technologies are introduced.

According to SITA’s Air Transport IT Insights, 53% of North American airlines are investing in biometric and digital identity management, above the global average, and nearly 60% of airports have implemented touchless passenger flow technologies. These trends reflect growing adoption of automation and digital tools to improve efficiency, security, and the traveler experience.

Shawn Gregor, president Americas at SITA in McLean, Va., said the MIA deployment demonstrates how biometric technology can help airports manage increased passenger volume and maintain secure operations. "This deployment can scale to additional terminals and handle higher capacity over time while supporting passenger convenience," Gregor said.

The introduction of EPP at MIA is intended to provide more predictable and consistent processing, helping reduce bottlenecks at arrival gates. CBP said the system also supports long-term operational flexibility by allowing pods to be relocated and integrated with other technology upgrades as part of the airport’s ongoing modernization efforts.