Pratt & Whitney Canada sends first engines for Deutsche Aircraft's D328eco test program

What aircraft will the new engines power? The engines will power the first D328eco test aircraft, called TAC1, which is targeting entry into service in 2027.

How does the D328eco improve on the original Dornier 328? The aircraft is expected to offer up to 14 percent lower fuel burn per seat, 25 percent more passenger capacity, and updated avionics.

Will the D328eco be compatible with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel? Pratt & Whitney Canada and Deutsche Aircraft are conducting SAF testing to ensure future compatibility with 100 percent SAF, including drop-in fuels.

MONTREAL - Pratt & Whitney Canada in Longueuil, Quebec, and Deutsche Aircraft in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany, have delivered the first PW127XT-S development engines to Deutsche Aircraft's headquarters in Oberpfaffenhofen. The engines will power the first D328eco test aircraft, known as TAC1, marking a step toward the program's planned entry into service in 2027. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.

The D328eco combines advanced engine technology with a redesigned airframe to provide up to 14 percent lower fuel consumption per seat than the original Dornier 328. It also offers 25 percent more passenger capacity and updated avionics. The PW127XT-S is the newest member of Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW100 engine family.

"The PW127XT-S builds on our decades of experience in turboprop propulsion and incorporates the latest innovations to enable industry-leading fuel efficiency and time on wing," said Scott McElvaine, vice president of sales and marketing at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Our ongoing collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft to combine our dependable propulsion technology with the innovative design of the D328eco will deliver a highly compelling aircraft for future operators."

"With the improved performance of Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-S engines, the D328eco will deliver a modern, versatile, and fuel-efficient solution for regional air transport," said Nico Neumann, chief executive officer of Deutsche Aircraft.

SAF compatible

The companies continue joint testing of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and plan for the PW127XT-S and D328eco to be compatible with future 100 percent SAF specifications, including drop-in options.

Key capabilities of the D328eco include short takeoff and landing performance on gravel and unpaved runways, multi-mission flexibility for passenger, cargo, and medevac operations, a break-even load factor of 55 percent, and Canadian-built engines from Pratt & Whitney Canada.

"The D328eco is more than an aircraft, it's a lifeline for underserved regions," said Nils Heuer, director of sales at Deutsche Aircraft. "It's built to connect communities where other aircraft simply cannot operate."

"The D328eco is designed with sustainability at its core, not as an afterthought," said Regina Pouzolz, director of sustainable flight at Deutsche Aircraft. "From its compatibility with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel to its efficient operations on short and unpaved runways, it's a solution tailored for the environmental and connectivity needs of regions like Canada."