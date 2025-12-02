Reditus Space announces ENOS, a large commercial returnable satellite

Questions and Answers:

What is ENOS Mk1? It is a reusable commercial satellite designed to carry microgravity research and manufacturing payloads to orbit and return them to Earth.

What industries is ENOS intended to support? The system targets pharmaceutical development, biotechnology, advanced materials, semiconductor substrate production, and other precision microgravity applications.

When is the first ENOS mission scheduled to launch? Reditus Space plans to launch ENOS Mk1 in the summer of 2026 on a SpaceX rideshare mission.

ATLANTA - Reditus Space in Atlanta has announced the ENOS Mk1 mission, a reusable satellite designed to support microgravity research and in-space manufacturing. The company says the platform will enable drug makers, semiconductor developers, and other commercial users to send payloads to orbit and return them on a weekly basis.

The ENOS program is intended for pharmaceutical research and production, biotechnology applications, advanced materials development, semiconductor substrate manufacturing, and other precision microgravity work. Reditus officials say the system is meant to shorten iteration cycles by allowing experiments to be flown, returned, and reflown without long timelines or high mission costs.

"Reusability is the only path to making microgravity R&D and manufacturing economically scalable," said Stef Crum, co-founder and CEO of Reditus Space. "This first mission isn't a demo, it's the first evolution of a commercial platform built for customers who need reliable and frequent access to space. The industry has been waiting for a scalable infrastructure that can enable high-frequency space access. We are building it now, faster than ever."

Related: Bombardier expands use of Siemens Software to modernize aircraft development

Reditus raised $7.1 million earlier this year after participating in YC W25. ENOS Mk1 is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2026 on a SpaceX rideshare mission. The satellite will carry multiple customer payloads, remain in orbit for eight weeks, then reenter and land in the United States. Reditus says the firm will move from seed funding to launch within 15 months.

The company states that ENOS will be the largest commercial free-flying satellite to launch and return from orbit. The vehicle is built around a fully reusable architecture intended to support high-cadence, cost-efficient access to microgravity. Reditus says this approach aims to help commercial research and manufacturing continue after the retirement of the International Space Station.