Iridium to provide global satellite connectivity for Hyundai's Hi MATE equipment monitoring system

Questions and Answers:

What does the Hi MATE system do? Hi MATE tracks equipment location, diagnostics, and performance data, including engine hours and fuel use, and supports remote maintenance functions.

Why is Iridium's network being used? Iridium offers pole-to-pole coverage and low-latency data transmission, which supports Hyundai's need for reliable global connectivity for heavy equipment in remote environments.

What new capabilities will Hyundai gain? Hyundai will be able to monitor and troubleshoot machines in real time worldwide, which supports predictive maintenance and can reduce downtime and costs.

Which Iridium hardware modules are highlighted? Iridium noted the compact 9603 SBD transceiver and the Core 9523 module, which supports full voice and data services for small, low-power devices.

MCLEAN, Va. - Iridium Communications Inc. in McLean, Va., a provider of global voice, data, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) satellite services, announced it has been selected by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment in Seoul, South Korea, to integrate the company's Hi MATE vehicle monitoring system with Iridium's satellite IoT network. The agreement enables Hyundai to extend Hi MATE into regions with limited or no terrestrial coverage, supporting fleet operations in global and remote markets.

Hi MATE is Hyundai's remote equipment management platform for excavators and wheel loaders. It provides location tracking, geofencing, and diagnostic data, including engine hours and fuel consumption. With Iridium connectivity, Hyundai will be able to deliver real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote troubleshooting for machines working at infrastructure-poor or isolated sites. These capabilities are intended to reduce downtime, optimize maintenance scheduling, and lower operating costs.

"As a leading equipment manufacturer, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment has set the bar high for reliability by adding Iridium's low-latency, reliable connectivity to Hi MATE, enabling their customers to get critical data regardless of deployment conditions," said Tim Last, executive vice president at Iridium. "With Iridium Short Burst Data, Hyundai's customers gain global coverage and mission-critical reliability, key advantages for equipment operating in even the most remote locations."

Iridium network

Iridium says its satellite network offers a mobile and deployable alternative to fixed infrastructure. Heavy equipment manufacturers use Iridium services for global reach and reliable performance when real-time data delivery is essential. The company's Short Burst Data (SBD) service is delivered through compact, low-power modules that support asset tracking and operational reporting anywhere in the world.

The Iridium constellation consists of 66 active satellites in Low Earth Orbit that provide pole-to-pole coverage with low-latency data transmission. This enables real-time visibility, two-way messaging and remote command capability for equipment deployed worldwide.

Iridium says its 9603 transceiver is suitable for space-constrained applications such as tracking, monitoring, and alarm systems. The 9603 is smaller and lower cost than its predecessor while providing SBD connectivity for reliable pole-to-pole communications. The company also notes its Iridium Core 9523 transceiver, which supports voice and data services in a compact form factor designed for lightweight devices and integrated equipment solutions.

Iridium devices are field-tested in harsh conditions, including Arctic environments, deserts, high-altitude aircraft and underwater autonomous platforms, and are used in mission-critical applications across air, land and sea operations.