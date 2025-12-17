Embraer, Aquarela Analytics apply AI to improve supply chain integration

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil - Aviation manufacturer Embraer in Sao Jose Dos Campos announced the completion 10-month evaluation of data with Aquarela Analytics in Florianopolis - both in Brazil - aimed at improving process integration across Embraer’s supply chain.

The project focused on Embraer's Smart Planning, a data-driven tool that supports materials planning and inventory management for aircraft production. The system integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive models to help Embraer improve purchasing decisions and manage stock levels by anticipating material shortages or excess inventory.

"Smart Planning is the most up-to-date data tool developed and integrated to make Embraer’s processes more effective," said Dimas Tomelin, vice president of strategy, digital, and innovation at Embraer. "It consists of an interactive control panel on the materials used in the production process of our aircraft, helping the planning team in the management of purchases and stock levels to have more predictability in case of lack or excess of materials thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and a prediction model."

Embraer and Aquarela Analytics said the initiative combined Embraer’s Agile methodology with Aquarela’s Data Culture Methodology. The work was divided into two main phases over the 10 months, covering the development of data extraction and preparation frameworks, the creation of AI models, and the development of visualization layers.

"Throughout the process, we applied all of our expertise in data analysis, platforms, and artificial intelligence algorithms to improve, transform, and integrate Embraer’s operating system," said Marcos Santos, CEO of Aquarela Analytics. "It was a challenging project, where at each stage we deepened and broadened the scope as complexity and results were measured. We are very happy with the result and especially with the partnership established with Embraer."

According to the companies, Smart Planning improved Embraer’s inventory planning and established a foundation for future supply chain initiatives. Embraer said increased digitalization and data integration have enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs, improved quality, and strengthened relationships with suppliers and partners.