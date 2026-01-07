Joby accepts first CAE-built flight simulator as FAA certification effort advances

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Joby Aviation Inc. in Santa Cruz, Calif., has accepted the first of two high-fidelity flight simulators developed in partnership with CAE, marking a milestone in the company’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification and pilot training efforts for electric air taxi operations.

The simulators are designed to qualify for the FAA’s highest flight-simulation classifications and are intended to support single-pilot commercial operations under Part 135 regulations. Joby said the devices provide an ultra-realistic training environment using the same core simulation technologies employed by major commercial airlines.

"These simulators are central to the FAA certification process and are being delivered on time to support pilot training ahead of Joby’s first commercial flights planned for this year," said Bonny Simi, president of operations for Joby. "Developing flight simulators that are fully qualified by the FAA takes years of work and access to aircraft data, and it is required for Part 135 operations of eVTOL aircraft in the United States."

Training plans

The first simulator, a fixed-based CAE 3000 series training device, is scheduled for installation this month at Joby’s expanded manufacturing and pilot training center in Marina, Calif. A second simulator, a full-motion unit, is expected to arrive later this year. Once operational, the two systems are expected to support training for up to 250 pilots annually.

Joby said it began working with CAE in Montreal in 2022 to ensure the simulators would be qualified ahead of the company’s planned entry into commercial service. The fixed-based simulator is expected to qualify as an FAA Level 7 Flight Training Device, while the second unit is planned to qualify as a Level C full-flight simulator capable of simulating aircraft motion in all axes.

"CAE is proud to partner with Joby to bring world-class simulation technology to the emerging eVTOL market," said Alexandre Prévost, president of civil aviation at CAE. "By leveraging decades of expertise in high-fidelity simulation, we are helping Joby prepare pilots for safe, efficient operations and supporting the industry’s transition to sustainable air transportation."

Both simulators feature a 300-by-130-degree field of view and are powered by CAE’s Prodigy Image Generator, which uses Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to create detailed urban environments. Joby said the system incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-generated 3D buildings, along with realistic audio cues, turbulence, vibration, and wind-flow effects around ground-based structures.

"These high-fidelity simulators are designed to be a digital twin of our aircraft, providing us a means of compliance and a robust tool to help prepare our pilots for the unique demands of high-volume operations in urban environments," Simi said.