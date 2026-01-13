Airbus to build 340 additional OneWeb satellites for Eutelsat under new contract

PARIS - Airbus Defence and Space has been awarded a contract by Eutelsat to build an additional 340 OneWeb low Earth orbit satellites. In addition to a previous order for 100 satellites placed in December 2024, Eutelsat has now ordered a total of 440 satellites from Airbus.

The new satellites will ensure operational continuity of the OneWeb constellation. They will be manufactured at Airbus Defence and Space's facility in Toulouse, France, on a newly installed production line, with deliveries scheduled to begin at the end of 2026. Airbus officials said the program represents another step toward strengthening European space sovereignty.

Eutelsat says its OneWeb low Earth orbit satellite network delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity globally. The constellation of more than 600 satellites operating in 12 synchronized orbital planes about 1,200 kilometers above Earth provides broadband internet coverage worldwide. The latest satellites will support full service continuity by progressively replacing early-generation spacecraft as they reach the end of their operational life.

Upgraded tech

The new spacecraft will incorporate technology upgrades, including advanced digital channelizers to enable enhanced onboard processing and improved efficiency and flexibility. They also feature an optimized architecture designed to maximize long-term operational performance. Eutelsat said it will use the upgraded platform to evaluate new business opportunities, including hosted payload capabilities.

Focused on the professional business-to-business market, Eutelsat's OneWeb is one of only two fully operational low Earth orbit networks globally and the only European-operated system. The company said this position allows it to address growing demand for LEO capacity across fixed and mobile connectivity markets, while also supporting government and defense users with secure communications services.

"This latest contract from Eutelsat is an endorsement of our design and manufacturing expertise for LEO satellites," said Alain Fauré, head of space systems at Airbus. "Airbus has been a key partner and supplier to Eutelsat for more than 30 years, and this award further cements our relationship."

"We are pleased to rely on our long-standing partner, Airbus, for the procurement of these latest satellites," said Jean-Francois Fallacher, chief executive officer of Eutelsat. "They ensure service continuity for our growing customer base and enable us to pursue our growth strategy."