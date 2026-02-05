Cirrus introduces G3 Vision Jet with expanded cabin and flight deck upgrades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Cirrus Aircraft Ltd. in Duluth, Minn., has introduced the Generation 3 Vision Jet, the latest version of its single-engine personal jet, featuring an expanded cabin configuration, upgraded interior materials, and new avionics capabilities designed to reduce pilot workload.

The G3 Vision Jet includes a revamped interior with seating for up to seven occupants, including six adults and one child, depending on trim level. New features include redesigned seating, tray tables, personal device mounts, and updated interior color options across Standard, Premium, and Arrivée trims.

"The G3 Vision Jet is a testament to our relentless innovation, continued investment in Personal Aviation, and our owners who want to travel efficiently with award-winning safety features," said Zean Nielsen, chief executive officer of Cirrus. "The G3 Vision Jet interior was engineered for excellence and comfort, now offering expanded seating for increased mission capability."

Related: Cirrus adds Garmin's emergency autolanding tech to SR Series G7+ aircraft

Cirrus says the cabin can now be configured with a third-row bench seat, while the middle and rear seats remain modular and removable. Enhanced bolstered seating adds ergonomic support at the headrest, armrests, and knee area, and the pilot and copilot seats now adjust fully aft with a single hand.

The G3 Vision Jet also adds new features to the Cirrus Perspective Touch+ flight deck, including air traffic control datalink messaging, alerts-linked checklists, automatic database updates through the Cirrus IQ PRO Advanced subscription, and taxiway routing with 3D SafeTaxi for improved situational awareness.

Exterior lighting upgrades include new Cirrus Spectra wingtips and landing lights, which the company says are 2.7 times brighter than previous versions, along with the signature Cirrus halo light for improved ramp visibility.