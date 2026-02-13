Southwest selects Starlink LEO satellite network for high-speed inflight WiFi

DALLAS - Southwest Airlines Co. in Dallas plans to equip its fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink low-Earth-orbit satellite connectivity system, introducing electronically steered, phased-array broadband links across aircraft serving 11 countries.

The airline says its first Starlink-equipped aircraft will enter service this summer, with more than 300 aircraft scheduled to be outfitted by the end of 2026 as part of a broader fleetwide connectivity upgrade.

Starlink operates in low Earth orbit at roughly 550 kilometers altitude, significantly closer than traditional geostationary satellites positioned at approximately 35,786 kilometers. The lower orbital altitude reduces round-trip latency and, combined with a dense constellation of more than 9,000 satellites, enables higher aggregate throughput and more consistent performance during gate-to-gate operations.

For airborne users, the system relies on compact, electronically steered phased-array antennas mounted on the aircraft fuselage. These flat-panel antennas track multiple fast-moving LEO satellites without mechanical gimbals, handing off links from satellite to satellite as the aircraft traverses coverage zones. The architecture supports operation across Ku- and Ka-band frequencies, depending on configuration, and is designed to maintain connectivity during high-bank maneuvers and rapid heading changes.

The satellite-based approach provides oceanic and remote-area coverage and reduces reliance on ground infrastructure. SpaceX also employs inter-satellite laser links on many satellites, enabling data to be routed through space before downlinking to a ground gateway. This mesh-style architecture can reduce dependence on geographically proximate ground stations and improve resilience in regions with limited terrestrial backhaul.

"Free WiFi has been a huge hit with our Rapid Rewards Members, and we know our Customers expect seamless connectivity across all their devices when they travel," said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer & Brand Officer at Southwest Airlines. "Starlink delivers that at-home experience in the air, giving Customers the ability to stream their favorite shows from any platform, watch live sports, download music, play games, work, and connect with loved ones from takeoff to landing."

Starlink’s network design supports high-definition video streaming, real-time messaging, video conferencing, cloud-based applications, and large file transfers. From an avionics integration perspective, the system interfaces with onboard cabin networks and in-flight entertainment systems, distributing bandwidth across passenger devices through onboard wireless access points and network management hardware.

SpaceX, based in Hawthorne, Calif., manufactures the satellites and launch vehicles used to deploy the constellation. The company uses reusable Falcon rockets to place batches of satellites into low Earth orbit, enabling rapid constellation growth and refresh cycles. The satellites are equipped with electric propulsion for on-orbit maneuvering and deorbiting at end of life.

The Starlink rollout reflects a broader shift within commercial aviation toward LEO-based satellite communications systems that use advanced RF front ends, phased-array beamforming, and software-defined networking to deliver higher data rates and lower latency than legacy geostationary inflight connectivity solutions.