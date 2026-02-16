Singapore launches aviation and aerospace research partnership with GE Aerospace

SINGAPORE - The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the Singapore Economic Development Board, GE Aerospace in Cincinnati, and the International Centre for Aviation Innovation in Singapore, signed a memorandum of understanding at the 3rd Changi Aviation Summit to establish the Singapore Partnership for Aviation & Aerospace Research and Capability, or SPAARC.

Under the partnership, the parties will collaborate to develop next-generation aviation and aerospace technologies in Singapore across several domains. These include artificial intelligence applications to enhance aviation safety and operational effectiveness in maintenance, flight operations, and airspace management, along with AI governance frameworks designed to meet aviation safety standards.

The partners also will pursue airspace modernization initiatives, including advanced analytical systems for flight route planning, airspace flow optimization, and digital platforms to improve coordination among airports, airlines, and flight crews.

In addition, SPAARC will support advanced aerodynamic research aimed at next-generation propulsion systems and improved aircraft performance and efficiency. Efforts will include research into novel engine designs and integration of advanced propulsion technologies with existing aircraft and airport infrastructure.

The parties will establish a collaborative framework to identify research and development opportunities, coordinate joint projects, and facilitate knowledge sharing.

Mr. Han Kok Juan, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, said: "We have seen rapid advancement in technologies across many fields which, if applied to aviation, has the potential to fundamentally transform it. But because aviation is global and safety-critical, development and deployment at scale involves multiple stakeholders and is often long-drawn and costly. Through public-private-research partnerships such as this, we hope to establish and offer new innovation pathways that are more efficient and effective than what are available currently. These will help accelerate the development and deployment of breakthrough capabilities."

Mr. Jermaine Loy, managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board, said: "The establishment of SPAARC reflects Singapore’s commitment and ambition to spearhead aviation and aerospace innovation. This partnership will add new capabilities to Singapore in areas such as AI, air traffic management and aerodynamics. Our local workforce will also have opportunities to develop advanced technologies that will drive Singapore’s continued growth as a global aviation and aerospace hub."