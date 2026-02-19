Qatar Airways Cargo launches ramp digitalization program with ROLS tool

DOHA, Qatar - Qatar Airways Cargo, part of the Qatar Airways Group in Doha, Qatar, has launched a Ramp Digitalization Program to create a paperless ramp environment across its global ground handling operations. The initiative centers on Ramp Offload and Load Supervision (ROLS), a digital tool designed to replace paper-based loading instruction reports with a fully digital workflow.

Qatar Airways says the system supports unit load device (ULD) verification, 100% reconciliation, and real-time data transmission to load control. The airline says the platform is intended to improve loading accuracy, reduce paperwork, and increase aircraft turnaround efficiency for freighter operations.

"Digital transformation is not just a strategic priority, it is a core mindset guiding how we lead innovation in the cargo industry," said Mark Drusch, chief officer cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo. "The Ramp Digitalisation Programme is a key step in supporting Qatar Airways’ broader vision of digitising every touchpoint of our operations and is a major step toward our vision of a fully connected, paperless cargo experience."

According to the company, the program includes digital loading instruction reports, real-time loading confirmations, instant status updates, digital ULD reconciliation, service level agreement monitoring, QR code-based scanning, tail tipping prevention measures, and enhanced operational visibility on the ramp.

Qatar Airways Cargo says ROLS is intended to support future capabilities, such as QR-coded ULDs and handheld aircraft-position scanning. The program is part of the carrier’s broader Digital Cargo Vision, which includes e-bookings, paperless shipment processing, and automated warehouse systems.

"Our goal is simple: we are committed to leveraging technology to enhance customer satisfaction, safety, and operational precision, delivering higher reliability, speed, and visibility, making every step of your cargo journey smoother, faster, and more secure," concluded Drusch.