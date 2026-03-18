Eve Air Mobility teams with Alt Air and Skyports to develop Australian urban air mobility

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Eve Air Mobility in Melbourne, Fla., has entered a strategic collaboration with Alt Air in Sydney, which has also partnered with Skyports Infrastructure in London to prepare for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) operations across New South Wales and Queensland, Australia.

"Through this collaboration, we are laying the foundation for a world-class eVTOL ecosystem in Australia," said Johann Bordais, chief executive officer at Eve Air Mobility. "New South Wales and Queensland present an incredible opportunity to deliver sustainable, quiet, and efficient urban air mobility solutions that will benefit residents, businesses, and international visitors, especially as we look toward the opening of Western Sydney International Airport and the global stage of the Brisbane 2032 Games."

Alt Air will leverage existing airports and other aviation infrastructure in Sydney, including operating bases on Sydney Harbour and at Palm Beach. With Skyports, Alt Air will explore new vertiport locations to expand future commercial eVTOL services in Queensland. The consortium brings together the key components required to establish a safe, efficient, and sustainable urban air mobility ecosystem, positioning Australia as a global leader in next-generation transportation services.

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Eve, Alt Air, and Skyports will co-develop an integrated operational plan covering vertiport infrastructure, route planning, airspace integration, ground operations, and customer experience. The collaboration aims to support future commercial eVTOL services across both regions, including operations leading up to the Brisbane 2032 Summer Games.

Phased commercialization

The effort follows a phased commercialization roadmap designed to bring eVTOL services online with safety and sustainability at the forefront. Skyports will lead the development of vertiport locations across key urban and regional corridors. These vertiports, combined with existing airports and aviation infrastructure, will enable seamless passenger flow, high-tempo aircraft operations, and integrated multimodal transport connections.

"Our work with Eve Air Mobility and Skyports underscores our shared commitment to building meaningful aviation innovation in Australia. Together, we are designing an eVTOL network that will significantly improve connectivity and set a benchmark for advanced air mobility worldwide," said Aaron Shaw, managing director at Alt Air.

Eve, Alt Air, and Skyports will assess priority routes linking major population centers, commercial districts, and tourism hubs across Sydney, South East Queensland, and surrounding regions. Early concepts include high-demand corridors such as Western Sydney International Airport to downtown Sydney.

"We see Australia as a key future market for advanced air mobility and have enjoyed strong stakeholder engagement and enthusiasm across the country. We're excited to apply our real-world vertiport experience and enable the next era of flight in Australia. South East Queensland is one of the most attractive markets for advanced air mobility to launch in Australia, and the Brisbane 2032 Games will be a strong catalyst to enable a safe, efficient, and legacy network that will extend well beyond the Games," said Yun-Yuan Tay, head of Asia-Pacific at Skyports Infrastructure.