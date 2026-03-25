HECATE project validates electrical architecture for hybrid-electric flight

CORK, Ireland - Collins Aerospace in Charlotte, N.C., an RTX business, has completed the HECATE project, part of the European Union’s Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking with support from UK Research and Innovation. The effort reached Technology Readiness Level 5, or TRL 5, demonstrating an electrical architecture for future hybrid-electric aircraft under real-world conditions.

The Hybrid-Electric regional aircraft distribution TEchnologies project (HECATE) reached a milestone in late 2025 after completing testing, verification, and validation of its Electrical Power Generation and Distribution System. A hybrid-electric system capable of producing more than 500 kilowatts of power was tested using the Copper Bird platform from Safran Electrical & Power in Blagnac, France, at its facility in Niort, France. The platform simulates and tests advanced electrical systems in a controlled environment.

"Through successful collaboration with HECATE consortium partners, we have advanced critical technologies for hybrid-electric propulsion and more electric aircraft to meet future high-power, high-voltage aircraft demands," said Kristin Smith, vice president of Electric Power Systems at Collins Aerospace. "With efficient, lightweight, and compact electrical power distribution technologies, Collins is well-positioned for continued maturation and integration testing under Clean Aviation Phase 2 programs, moving closer to commercial viability."

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HECATE consortium

The HECATE consortium includes multiple European aerospace industry partners, including Collins Aerospace, Safran in Paris, Airbus Defence and Space in Taufkirchen, Germany, Leonardo in Rome, and several universities. Collins, through its Applied Research & Technology organization and Power & Controls business, leads the project’s steering committee, while Safran Electrical & Power serves as technical coordinator.

"We are very proud to have integrated the full suite of partner systems from the HECATE consortium into our state-of-the-art electrical systems test bench in Niort," said Agnès Pronost-Gilles, executive vice president and general manager for Power Division, Safran Electrical & Power. "This integration highlights the strength of our collaboration and our technical leadership in hybrid-electric and electric propulsion. Safran Electrical & Power is now well-positioned to meet the growing demands for sustainable regional aircraft and to lead the next steps in innovation through Phase 2 of the Clean Aviation Project."

"Hybrid-electric aircrafts need reliable and powerful electrical architectures to safely fly our skies, and HECATE has brought us a decisive step closer towards this goal with tangible results and win-win collaboration with EASA," said María Calvo, head of Unit Project Management at Clean Aviation. "The project was jointly developed by 38 participating entities from 11 European countries, proof of the innovative power of European cooperation. At Clean Aviation, we will be excited to see how Phase 2 projects build on HECATE achievements and will further mature the technology for an entry into service by 2035."

The Phase 1 Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking project used digital twin technology to simulate real-world operations, reducing testing time while ensuring the system adhered to electromagnetic compatibility standards. This enabled safe operation without interference from or with other devices, even in the presence of external electromagnetic fields.

The completion of HECATE marks a milestone for advancing Clean Aviation Phase 2 projects such as OSYRYS and LEIA. OSYRYS, led by Safran Electrical & Power, focuses on developing and testing electrical systems for hybrid-electric regional aircraft. LEIA, led by Airbus in Toulouse, France, aims to integrate and test hybrid-electric architecture in a lab environment to support new short- to medium-range aircraft targeted for entry into service by 2035.