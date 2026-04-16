ThinKom Ka2517 antenna earns type certification

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – ThinKom Solutions has received Type Certification for its ThinAir Ka2517 antenna, confirming the system meets airworthiness requirements for aircraft use following ground and in-flight testing.

ThinKom developed the Ka2517 as part of an in-flight connectivity solution that includes components from RAVE Aerospace. The technology uses independent transmit and receive beams to support simultaneous connections between geostationary and non-geostationary satellites, helping manage bandwidth and latency.

“Airlines recognize multi-constellation, multi-orbit communications as the future for inflight connectivity,” said Jeff Sare, chief commercial officer of ThinKom.

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The system is deployed or planned for deployment on more than 150 aircraft through the Airbus HBCplus program. The factory-installed inflight connectivity ecosystem brings together satellite operators, terminal providers, and service partners into pre-qualified, line-fit solutions.

“RAVE Aerospace led the integration efforts for the SES Type Approval and is working with partners to bring the solution to airline customers,” said John Sickler, vice president of connectivity at RAVE Aerospace.