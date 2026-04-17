AIR completes first flight of heavy-lift cargo UAS platform

TEL AVIV, Israel – AIR, based in Tel Aviv, has completed the first flight of its production Cargo-Heavy Lift uncrewed aircraft system, marking a milestone for a platform built for autonomous logistics missions.

AIR developed the platform over more than two years through flight testing and operational deployments. Engineers used feedback from those missions to refine performance in low- visibility and extended operating cycles.

The vertical takeoff and landing aircraft carries payloads of about 550 pounds. The company said it has already received more than 25 paid orders.

Related: Navy selects Near Earth Autonomy for resilient maritime UAS logistics program

Designed for autonomous logistics

The production configuration includes updated motors, an advanced battery system, and fully integrated avionics. The aircraft also incorporates flight logic that supports repeatable missions with less reliance on human control.

“Every design decision, from the motors to the flight logic, was stress-tested against what operators actually encounter in the field,” said Chen Rosen, CTO and Co-Founder of AIR. “The result is an aircraft built not just to fly, but to work.”

The aircraft is designed for both defense and commercial use. In defense settings, it enables operations where traditional supply chains are limited. In commercial and humanitarian roles, it supports maritime logistics and commercial cargo transport.