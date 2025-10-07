Honeywell, Redwire sign MOU to advance quantum-secured satellite communications

Question and Answers:

Q: What is the Honeywell-Redwire partnership about? A: Honeywell and Redwire signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance quantum-secured satellite communications through the European Space Agency-backed QKDSat initiative.

Q: What is QKDSat? A: QKDSat is a public-private partnership launched in 2024 to develop telecommunications satellites using quantum key distribution to protect sensitive data from cyber and emerging quantum threats.

Q: What technologies will be combined in this collaboration? A: The collaboration will integrate Redwire’s quantum platform technology with Honeywell’s quantum optical payload to create a fully functional satellite payload and platform by mid-2026.

LONDON - Honeywell UK in London announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Redwire Corporation in Jacksonville, Fla., to advance the European Space Agency (ESA)-backed Quantum Key Distribution Satellite initiative, or QKDSat.

Launched in 2024, QKDSat is a public-private partnership led by Honeywell that aims to develop ultra-secure telecommunications satellites using quantum key distribution (QKD) to protect sensitive information from cyber and emerging quantum threats. The MOU will allow the two companies to combine Redwire’s quantum platform technology with Honeywell’s quantum optical payload to produce a fully functional payload and platform by mid-2026.

"The defense and space communications landscapes are evolving rapidly, with security and resiliency now the top priority for governments and critical industries," said Lisa Napolitano, vice president and general manager of Space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. "By combining Honeywell’s quantum optical payload technology and experience in satellite communications with Redwire’s expertise in agile platforms and onboard quantum computing, we are bringing the promise of quantum-secured communications closer to reality."

Project participants

The QKDSat project involves companies from ESA member states, including Belgium, Austria, Canada, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom. The collaboration targets both civil and defense applications, as well as commercial demonstrations for financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and critical infrastructure operators handling large volumes of confidential data.

"Quantum-enabled telecommunications could be a game-changer for government agencies and the private sector, and our collaboration with Honeywell is focused on delivering cutting-edge innovation to mitigate increasingly sophisticated threats," said Marc Dielissen, general manager of Redwire Space Belgium. "Working together with ESA, the world-class team of Redwire and Honeywell leverages the strength of Public-Private Partnerships to initiate a quantum-secure space network that could set a new standard for secure global communications."