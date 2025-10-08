Quectel unveils LR700A GNSS receiver for global high-precision positioning applications

Questions and Answers:

What is the Quectel LR700A? The Quectel LR700A is a high-performance, quad-band GNSS receiver and base station solution that combines satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi connectivity for precise positioning and real-time correction data.

What makes the LR700A suitable for remote or infrastructure-limited environments? Its integrated cellular connectivity allows deployment anywhere without existing infrastructure, making it ideal for setting up RTK correction services in remote or undeveloped locations.

Which satellite systems does the LR700A support? The receiver supports simultaneous tracking of GPS, Galileo, BDS, GLONASS, QZSS, and NavIC constellations across multiple frequency bands, offering full-constellation, multi-frequency capability.

FRANKFURT, Germany - Quectel Wireless Solutions, a provider of end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in Shanghai, has introduced the Quectel LR700A smart connected Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver, an all-in-one high-performance quad-band base station solution capable of connecting to the cloud to deliver GNSS correction data. The system can be used either as a standalone unit or as part of a real-time kinematic (RTK) station network.

Available for use globally, the modular design integrates the GNSS receiver with cellular, Wi-Fi, and antenna systems while providing extension slots for Zigbee short-range communication.

Cellular connectivity makes the LR700A versatile, enabling deployment anywhere without existing infrastructure. This capability makes it suitable for establishing RTK correction services in remote locations. Integrated short-range communication features allow direct pairing with nearby rovers, creating a complete RTK solution for localized high-precision applications.

Multi-signal reception

The quad-band GNSS receiver enables simultaneous reception of signals from GPS, Galileo, BDS, GLONASS, QZSS, and NavIC constellations across the L1, L2, L5, and E6 frequency bands. The LR700A supports 1,040 channels, providing flexible data transmission and remote management through cellular, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi networks. An intuitive web-based interface allows easy monitoring and configuration over local networks.

Designed to function as a base station, the LR700A delivers precise GNSS corrections and positioning for high-accuracy applications, including smart agriculture, precision farming, surveying and mapping, autonomous vehicles, and outdoor robotics such as autonomous lawnmowers.

The LR700A’s ultra-low power consumption makes it well-suited for power-constrained operations, with typical consumption of approximately 2.1 watts and ultra-wide voltage support from 9 to 36 volts. The unit weighs 2.1 kilograms, measures 220 millimeters in diameter and 149 millimeters in height, and operates in temperatures ranging from -40 to +85 degrees Celsius. Local Wi-Fi web user interfaces and remote cloud configuration simplify field installation and management.

Featuring an IP67-rated, industrial-grade design, the LR700A is resistant to shock, impact, drops, lightning, and ultraviolet light damage, ensuring reliable performance and long-term durability in outdoor environments. Certifications for CE, FCC, RoHS, and REACH compliance are in progress.