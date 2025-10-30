AST SpaceMobile and stc group sign 10-year deal to deliver satellite-to-smartphone broadband across Saudi Arabia and MENA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - AST SpaceMobile Inc., which is building a space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, announced a 10-year commercial agreement with stc group to enable direct-to-device satellite mobile connectivity across Saudi Arabia and key regional markets.

As part of the agreement, stc group in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has committed to a $175 million prepayment for future services and made a long-term commercial revenue commitment. The deal marks AST SpaceMobile’s first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. AST SpaceMobile is located in Midland, Texas.

AST SpaceMobile will integrate its space-based broadband network with stc’s terrestrial infrastructure to expand mobile coverage across Saudi Arabia and select countries in the Middle East and Africa. The partnership aims to eliminate connectivity gaps by delivering 5G and 4G LTE services directly to standard mobile phones without requiring special software, device updates, or additional hardware.

Expanding coverage

Under the agreement, AST SpaceMobile will build three ground gateways in Saudi Arabia and establish a Network Operations Center in Riyadh to support network operations and service quality. These infrastructure investments are expected to be instrumental in delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity across the region.

The partnership will extend broadband cellular coverage to remote and underserved areas, supporting economic development, education, and digital inclusion. By complementing stc’s existing mobile networks, AST SpaceMobile’s technology will help bridge the digital divide for consumers, enterprises, and government sectors.

"stc group regional leadership and commitment to innovation, combined with our pioneering space-based network, will create a paradigm shift in how people connect," said Abel Avellan, founder, chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. "We are pleased to partner with stc as the first regional operator to collaborate with us on this groundbreaking initiative. This partnership is another major leap forward to deliver on the promise of truly universal mobile broadband coverage, bridging the digital divide and empowering millions with reliable and easy-to-use connectivity."

Commercial services are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending regulatory authorization and compliance from the Communications, Space and Technology Commission of Saudi Arabia and other agencies within the company’s 15-country operating footprint.