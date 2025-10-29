Sidus Space to integrate Lonestar Data Holdings payload on LizzieSat-5

Summary Points

Sidus Space will integrate Lonestar Data Holdings’ digital data storage payload on LizzieSat-5, part of its micro-constellation in low-Earth orbit.

The mission will demonstrate in-space edge processing, long-term data retention, and near real-time analytics capabilities.

Sidus manages deployment, integration, and commissioning of the payload in coordination with Lonestar.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Sidus Space in Cape Canaveral, Fla. announced the signing of a Commercial Pathfinder Mission Agreement with Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. in St. Petersburg, Fla., for the design and integration of Lonestar’s high-capacity digital data storage payload featuring edge processing capabilities on LizzieSat-5, part of Sidus’ LizzieSat micro-constellation in low-Earth orbit.

Under the agreement, Sidus will design, develop, and integrate the Lonestar payload on LizzieSat-5 and manage deployment and commissioning in coordination with Lonestar. The mission represents the rollout of Lonestar’s commercial in-space data storage and edge processing technology, aimed at enabling sovereign, secure, and scalable orbital data infrastructure where data can be uplinked, stored, processed, and downlinked as needed directly from orbit.

"This mission exemplifies how modular satellite design and integrated partnerships can rapidly advance commercial space innovation," said Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "By hosting Lonestar’s data storage payload on LizzieSat-5, we’re enabling new applications for edge computing in orbit while strengthening the foundation for secure and scalable data networks across LEO."

Related: Wanted: Sidus Space unveils LunarLizzie satellite platform for autonomous lunar operations

Mission goals

The LizzieSat-5 mission will validate long-term data retention and near real-time analytics capabilities from space. Sidus will maintain operational control of the satellite through launch and early orbit phase and commissioning at an altitude of approximately 500 to 550 kilometers.

"After our successful test flights earlier this year, this mission with Sidus represents the perfect next step for our commercial service," said Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings.

Sidus Space provides satellite manufacturing, technology integration, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven space-based data services, and mission management solutions for government, defense, intelligence, and commercial customers.

Lonestar Data Holdings offers secure, off-Earth data storage and resiliency services using Low Earth Orbit and cislunar platforms. Its space-based network provides what the company calls Resiliency as a Service by backing up terrestrial data centers through an independent, air-gapped orbital system.