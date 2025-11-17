Viasat completes first flight test of HaloNet launch telemetry relay on Blue Origin New Glenn

Summary Points:

The test was conducted under NASA’s Communications Services Project within the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program.

The HaloNet solution provides continuous, real-time data transmission during launch operations using Viasat’s global L-band satellite network and geostationary orbit satellites.

Real-time telemetry enables mission controllers to maintain communications and monitor vehicle performance beyond line-of-sight, reducing reliance on ground stations.

CARLSBAD, Calif., - Viasat Inc., a Carlsbad, Calif.-based satellite communications company, successfully executed the first flight test of its launch telemetry data relay service onboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral at 3:55 p.m. Eastern on 13 Nov. for the second New Glenn mission (NG-2). The demonstration was conducted under the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA)Communications Services Project within its Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Program.

In April 2022, NASA awarded six Funded Space Act Agreements to commercial partners to develop and demonstrate near-Earth satellite relay communications services to meet the needs of future science missions. As the agency gradually retires its Tracking and Data Relay Satellite fleet, it is establishing a portfolio of validated commercial service offerings to support missions through 2031.

The demonstration of Viasat’s launch telemetry data relay capability, part of the company’s HaloNet portfolio of near-Earth communication solutions, represents a milestone in validating commercial technology for NASA and other launch providers. This mission was the first of several solution demonstrations Viasat plans as part of its partnership with the Communications Services Project.

Viasat’s HaloNet launch data relay solution is designed to provide continuous, real-time data transmission during launch operations. It leverages Viasat's global L-band satellite network, including operational geostationary orbit satellites and associated ground infrastructure, to provide an end-to-end transparent data relay service. During this initial demonstration, the solution successfully established a persistent connection to Viasat’s L-band network during launch, allowing flight data to be transmitted to the launch operations center for processing.

Real-time telemetry data allows mission controllers to maintain communications and monitor vehicle performance beyond line-of-sight, reducing reliance on ground communications, which can experience “blackouts” over areas not covered by Earth-based connections.

This was Viasat’s first in-flight demonstration of its data relay services for NASA. The company is working with Blue Origin on a second launch telemetry service demonstration planned for next year, with additional HaloNet demonstration missions for NASA expected with other partners later in 2026.