Intellistake partners with Orbit AI to support blockchain-verified Orbital Cloud infrastructure

Summary Points

Intellistake Technologies Corp. and Orbit AI have formed a partnership to develop the Orbital Cloud, a space-based architecture that merges AI computing, global connectivity, and blockchain verification.

The Orbital Cloud aims to process, authenticate, and transmit data directly in orbit, reducing reliance on terrestrial data centers and improving speed, security, and resilience.

Intellistake will supply validator and node infrastructure as the blockchain verification layer within Orbit AI's Coordination Layer, enabling satellites to authenticate data and record verified transactions independently of ground networks.

VANCOUVER, Canada - Intellistake Technologies Corp. in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada a developer of decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain infrastructure, announced its partnership with Orbit AI in Singapore, an aerospace company developing the Orbital Cloud, a new form of space-based infrastructure where communication, computation, and verification converge beyond Earth.

The Orbital Cloud combines AI computing (DeStarAI), global connectivity (DeStarlink), and blockchain verification (Intellistake) to create a satellite network that can process and verify data directly in orbit. By shifting these processes off Earth, the platform removes dependence on centralized data centers.

Intellistake intends to provide validator and node infrastructure to secure this system, acting as the blockchain verification layer within Orbit AI's Coordination Layer. This blockchain backbone is designed to enable satellites to authenticate data, coordinate AI workloads, and record verified transactions independently of terrestrial networks.

Related: NASA opens second on-ramp for commercial Earth observation data contracts

Space AI

As AI capabilities expand beyond Earth, the companies say secure and autonomous systems are needed. The Orbital Cloud seeks to meet this need by creating an interconnected satellite mesh capable of global AI computation, blockchain verification, and in-orbit communication. Intellistake's contribution ensures the network is transparent, trustless, and verifiable, enabling AI systems to operate in space with integrity and independence.

The Orbital Cloud is intended to support emerging applications for on-orbit computing and verification. By processing data in space, satellites could run AI models for Earth observation, space situational awareness, and environmental monitoring, reducing latency and bandwidth demands.

The system is designed to enable autonomous coordination across satellite constellations, allowing spacecraft to authenticate data, route communications, and manage resources without ground networks.

The platform also enables distributed communications independent of terrestrial infrastructure, supports high-demand AI workloads for telecommunications and analytics, and could aid deep-space missions by running AI workflows with limited Earth contact. Defense users may benefit from real-time threat detection, resilient command-and-control links, and secure ISR data processing across distributed systems.

Orbit AI's first satellite, Genesis-1, featuring onboard Ethereum wallet and blockchain-node capabilities, is expected to launch in December 2025. In 2026, Orbit AI plans to deploy a small network of satellites integrating AI computing and blockchain verification, with full constellation rollout anticipated by 2028 to 2030.