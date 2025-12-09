Raytheon and AWS partner on cloud-enabled space mission operations

Questions and Answers:

What is the purpose of the Raytheon-Amazon Web Services (AWS) collaboration? The partnership is designed to provide scalable cloud-enabled tools for satellite data processing, mission control, and space-system operations for government and commercial customers.

How will Raytheon use AWS technology? Raytheon will integrate AWS artificial intelligence, machine learning, serverless computing, and edge infrastructure services to improve data processing, mission management, command and control, and software development workflows.

What space missions or operations will benefit from the agreement? Raytheon said the work supports programs requiring advanced data processing, constellation command and control, and scalable mission management for expanding government and commercial space architectures.

AURORA, Colo. - Raytheon, an RTX business in Arlington, Va., has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services in Seattle to advance satellite data processing and mission control operations for government and commercial customers.

Raytheon said the effort is intended to provide scalable, cloud-based capabilities that support national security objectives by accelerating data processing, command and control functions, and mission management operations.

Raytheon said the work will expand options for customers seeking combined Raytheon and AWS solutions that support decision-making, coordination, and operational scalability. Raytheon will improve mission data processing and reporting by integrating its collection and mission engineering tools with AWS cloud services. The collaboration also aims to extend mission management to edge locations through the AWS Outpost family of services, which brings AWS infrastructure to on-premises and remote sites.

Amazon tech

The companies will support advanced constellation command and control using modular, software-defined systems designed for asset coordination and task scheduling. They also plan to enable scalable mission management that can integrate new capabilities rapidly and securely using AWS serverless technologies. Raytheon said the effort will incorporate AWS artificial intelligence and machine learning services, including Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, to enhance software development and mission operations.

"This collaboration unites the security, reliability, and higher levels of availability from AWS with Raytheon's space systems expertise to create new possibilities for our customers in the space industry," said David Appel, vice president of U.S. Federal at Amazon Web Services. "This relationship embodies our customer-obsessed approach, driving innovations that boost mission performance, cost efficiency, and operational agility. Together, we're propelling space technology forward, ensuring our customers maintain their competitive edge in this critical domain."

Raytheon said both companies are already executing programs for government and commercial users under the agreement.