Keysight collaborates on Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator to advance 5G NTN innovation

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Keysight Technologies Inc. in Santa Rosa, Calif., is collaborating with Airbus UpNext in Toulouse, France, on the SpaceRAN demonstrator, a program aimed at advancing 5G non-terrestrial network capabilities using software-defined satellite technology for both ground-based testing and future in-orbit demonstration.

The effort focuses on addressing key technical challenges facing 5G NTN deployment, including integration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, mobility management, and maintaining high-performance connectivity across dynamic low Earth orbit satellite constellations. These capabilities are considered essential for enabling global coverage, low-latency communications, and future broadband and direct-to-handheld 5G services from space.

As part of the ground-based demonstration, Keysight is providing test and measurement solutions that include satellite channel emulation using its PROPSIM platform, user segment emulation with UeSim, and supporting software. The tools are intended to help validate 5G NTN use cases such as beam handover, gateway handover, and mobility management between terrestrial and satellite networks.

The Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator is designed to explore both broadband and direct-to-handheld 5G NTN concepts. The project is expected to culminate in the deployment of a regenerative payload aboard an Airbus low Earth orbit satellite, incorporating on-board signal processing and integrated gNodeB functionality to support flexible network operations in space.

Collaboration aims

According to the companies, the collaboration supports broader efforts to develop non-proprietary, standardized connectivity solutions that enable seamless integration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. Keysight is working alongside Airbus and other industry participants to help build an interoperable ecosystem for future global communications.

"Participating in the Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator is a testament to our commitment to advancing the future of satellite-enabled 5G," said Eric Taylor, vice president of aerospace, defense, and government solutions at Keysight. "Our test and measurement solutions are designed to ensure the reliability and performance of next-generation networks, and we are proud to support Airbus in this effort toward standardized 5G NTN from low Earth orbit."

"The successful exploration of this technology will unlock advantages across various sectors," said Michael Augello, chief executive officer of Airbus UpNext. "For commercial aviation, it holds the potential to improve operational efficiency and simplify interoperability, while enabling enhanced passenger connectivity. For military and government users, it is intended to provide more resilient and secure communications to support situational awareness and real-time decision-making."

Project consortium

Airbus has assembled a consortium of partners for the SpaceRAN demonstrator, including Aalyria, AccelerComm, CesiumAstro, Deutsche Telekom, Eutelsat, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, Keysight Technologies, Onati, Radisys, Sener, and ST Engineering iDirect.

The project is being developed as part of Air!5G, an initiative supported by the French government through the France 2030 investment plan under its Future Networks strategy. Airbus said the demonstrator is expected to deliver initial results by 2028 and will help inform the development of next-generation wireless technologies, including 6G, while contributing to lower orbital data transmission costs.