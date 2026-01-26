Immfly to launch OneWeb-based high-speed connectivity for narrowbody fleets

BARCELONA, Spain - Immfly, a provider of onboard digital systems in Barcelona, Spain, plans to launch a high-speed satellite connectivity service in 2026 aimed at low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers operating narrowbody aircraft. The service will pair Gogo Inc. in Broomfield, Colo., hardware with Eutelsat Group connectivity delivered through the OneWeb low Earth orbit constellation. Immfly said the offering is designed to bring low-latency broadband to aircraft that traditionally have operated without in-flight connectivity. The company is accepting pilot program requests.

The system will use Gogo’s electronically steered antenna and network infrastructure to access OneWeb services, which Immfly said will provide enterprise-grade reliability for airlines that have lacked broadband options.

"This initiative marks a turning point for the LCC and ULCC industry," said Jimmy M. von Korff, executive chairman and co-founder of Immfly. "Narrowbody aircraft remain disconnected, and we are bringing them into the digital era through Eutelsat’s OneWeb high-speed LEO connectivity services and Gogo ESA hardware, enabling ancillary revenue growth, streamlining operations, and providing passengers with connectivity comparable to their ground experiences."

Related: Eutelsat Group validates drone-based ESVA testing by Quadsat

Airborne information

Immfly said the solution combines Gogo’s Plane Simple electronically steered antenna, OneWeb constellation services from Eutelsat, and Immfly’s Equilux Aero onboard server. The company said the system is lightweight, cost-effective, and can be installed in 24 to 30 hours, with an initial focus on narrowbody fleets and regional jets.

"We remain committed to developing products and services that support aircraft of all sizes," said Colin Quarless, executive vice president of strategy and business development at Gogo. "As the conduit connecting the Immfly hardware with the OneWeb constellation, this demonstrates that the Gogo hardware can support the connectivity needs of high-density narrowbody aircraft, as well as the requirements of business aviation and military and government customers."

Claire Gombault, director of commercial aviation for Eutelsat, said the OneWeb constellation is bringing high-speed, low-latency connectivity to fleets that have long lacked inflight broadband. "Together with Immfly and Gogo, we are transforming the passenger experience while creating new opportunities to generate onboard revenue," she said.

Related: Gogo Aviation installs Galileo HDX on Challenger 300

Founded in 2013, Immfly develops modular onboard systems that integrate connectivity, wireless and seatback entertainment, and retail services accessible from passenger devices. The company said it is working toward Boeing line-fit certification and plans to integrate its hardware into aircraft production lines by the end of 2027.

Gogo provides multi-orbit, multi-band inflight connectivity systems for commercial, business aviation, and government markets, combining air-to-ground networks with satellite services.

Eutelsat, headquartered in Paris, operates a fleet of geostationary satellites and the OneWeb LEO constellation following the 2023 combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb. The company provides satellite services for video distribution, mobility, fixed connectivity and government customers worldwide.

Immfly said it works with more than 50 airlines globally, with its technology installed on more than 2,800 aircraft and serving more than 400 million passengers annually.