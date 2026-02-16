iDirect Government demonstrates 200 Mbps Mil-Ka-band SATCOM link with DVB-S2X

HERNDON, Va. - iDirect Government, a satellite communications services provider in Herndon, Va., said it completed live over-the-air point-to-point testing of a DVB-S2X waveform on its 450 software-defined modem (SDM) using the company’s virtualized waveform core, known as WCore.

The test validated DVB-S2X waveform functionality, stability, and interoperability in a live radio frequency environment. Operating on the 450 SDM through WCore, the waveform demonstrated a 200 Mbps by 200 Mbps satellite communications link over a Mil-Ka-band spot beam. The company said the 450 SDM with the DVB-S2X waveform can support data rates up to 672 Mbps by 672 Mbps.

According to the company, the 450 SDM uses the WCore interface to securely integrate iDirect-hosted and third-party applications through abstraction and virtualization. WCore can manage and orchestrate up to 16 waveforms on the 450 SDM and provides access to additional applications, including AES encryption and the company’s communication signal interference removal technology.

"Live RF testing confirms that our satellite modems can support diverse waveforms across multiple constellations in operational environments," Winter said. "This flexibility is essential for defense and government customers who depend on secure, resilient and adaptable satellite communications to meet their evolving tactical communications needs."

Waveforms and SATCOM

Historically, satellite waveforms were designed to operate on specific hardware platforms, requiring extensive engineering adjustments to port them to new systems. Enhancements or improvements often resulted in additional hardware-specific modifications, adding time and cost.

The company said waveform developers traditionally required detailed knowledge of the underlying hardware platform, driving additional training and knowledge transfer. Integration of a waveform onto a new platform typically requires effort comparable to the initial integration, with limited ability to reuse previous work. Protection of intellectual property also posed challenges, as effective third-party waveform implementation required sharing sensitive design details.

While iDirect Government's technology is aimed at the defense market, software-defined architecture has direct commercial implications for satellite broadband, in-flight connectivity, maritime communications, and cellular backhaul. A virtualized waveform core enables multi-orbit operations across geostationary, medium-Earth orbit, and low-Earth orbit constellations, supporting hybrid networks increasingly used for enterprise connectivity, rural broadband, and mobility markets. For commercial providers, the ability to host multiple waveforms and applications on a common hardware platform can streamline certification, protect intellectual property, and foster a broader third-party development ecosystem.