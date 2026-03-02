Archer Aviation partners with Starlink to power connectivity on Midnight air taxi

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Archer Aviation Inc. in San Jose, Calif., announced it will work with Starlink in Hawthorne, Calif., to integrate low-Earth-orbit satellite connectivity into its Midnight electric air taxi, marking Starlink's entry into the advanced air mobility sector.

Under the agreement, Archer will install a Starlink aeronautical terminal on its Midnight aircraft and conduct flight testing. Starlink operates a growing constellation of thousands of low-Earth-orbit satellites at altitudes of roughly 550 kilometers, using phased-array antennas and electronically steered beams to maintain continuous links between user terminals and satellites overhead. The network employs inter-satellite laser links to route traffic in space, reducing reliance on ground gateways and helping lower end-to-end latency.

Starlink's aviation terminals are designed to deliver broadband connectivity with latency typically in the 20 to 40 millisecond range, depending on network conditions, significantly lower than traditional geostationary satellite systems operating at approximately 35,786 kilometers. The system supports high-throughput Ku- and Ka-band spectrum and dynamically hands off connections between satellites as aircraft move, maintaining session continuity during flight.

Archer's eVTOL

Midnight is Archer's piloted electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to carry up to four passengers while producing less noise and fewer emissions than a conventional helicopter. The aircraft incorporates redundant systems across 12 engines and propellers, with Archer targeting safety levels comparable to commercial airliners.

In addition to passenger internet access, Archer said it plans to use Starlink connectivity for operational data links between Midnight aircraft, pilots, and ground-based engineering teams. That could include aircraft health monitoring data, flight telemetry, software updates, and mission communications as part of Archer's broader air taxi network architecture. The companies also plan to explore how satellite connectivity could support future autonomous operations, where beyond-visual-line-of-sight command, control, and data exchange will be required.

Unlike legacy in-flight connectivity systems that rely primarily on ground-based cellular networks or geostationary satellites, Starlink's low-Earth-orbit architecture provides higher link budgets at lower altitudes and in dense urban environments. For aircraft operating at approximately 1,500 feet above ground level, the electronically steered phased-array antenna can track satellites without mechanical gimbals, reducing drag and improving reliability.

"Connectivity is a must-have feature for Midnight. Starlink is uniquely built to deliver it. This industry-first collaboration will enable seamless, high-speed connectivity and essential amenities for our passengers and pilots," said Adam Goldstein, founder and chief executive officer of Archer.

Archer aims to enable passengers to travel across cities in 5 to 15 minutes, reducing travel times compared to ground transportation. The company said Starlink's broadband LEO network will provide consistent, high-speed connectivity throughout those short-duration urban flights.