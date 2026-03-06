Raytheon to develop domestic TFLN wafer production for defense and commercial applications

TFLN is used in next-generation photonics for many defense applications and a broad set of commercial applications, including AI and computing technologies, data centers, and telecommunications.
March 6, 2026
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • Raytheon is developing a domestic production capability for TFLN wafers to support secure communications and sensing systems.
  • The project involves collaboration with G&H in Cleveland to establish manufacturing processes, with production expected to begin in early 2026.
  • TFLN is critical for next-generation photonics used in AI, data centers, and telecommunications applications.
Raytheon
A wafer in a lab environment being held by a person.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Raytheon, an RTX business in Arlington, Va., was awarded a contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a domestic production capability for thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) wafers, a material essential to high‑speed, secure communications and advanced sensing systems.

TFLN is used in next-generation photonics for many defense applications and a broad set of commercial applications, including artificial intelligence (AI) and computing technologies, data centers, and telecommunications. With supply currently dominated by foreign sources, Raytheon aims to ensure the U.S. has a secure, domestic alternative that will be available to the entire defense industrial base and commercial industries.

"Global access to TFLN has become increasingly constrained, with supply consolidation leaving U.S. companies vulnerable to international disruptions," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "Through this effort, Raytheon will stand up an independent U.S. supplier of next‑generation TFLN, building an open, third-party source that can serve a broad range of defense and commercial customers."

Related: Varda Space lands hypersonic spacecraft after Mach 25-plus mission

Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will leverage its expertise in ion slicing to assist Cleveland-based company Gooch & Housego (G&H) in developing the process for manufacturing high-quality TFLN wafers. Once the process is established, production will transition to G&H in early 2026, which will manufacture the TFLN wafers at low-rate initial production. Raytheon and G&H will continue to collaborate closely to ensure successful technology transfer and production readiness.

"Establishing G&H as a robust, domestic merchant supplier of thin film lithium niobate is essential for creating next-generation faster and more efficient photonic transmission and sensing systems," said Dr. Stratos Kehayas, president, Photonics at G&H. "G&H's vertically integrated crystal and wafer manufacturing capabilities enable the reliable transition of this technology into U.S.-based production, strengthening supply chain resilience for both defense and commercial applications."

About the Author

Email

Jamie Whitney

Senior Editor

Jamie Whitney joined the staff of Military & Aerospace Electronics in 2018 and oversees editorial content and produces news and features for Military & Aerospace Electronics, attends industry events, produces Webcasts, and oversees print production of Military & Aerospace Electronics.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Case Study: Aegis Combat System Fire-Control Hardware Cabinet
Navy chooses Serco for research in advanced sonar signal processing for anti-submarine warfare (ASW)
What is a Private Cellular Network?
Sponsored
CIMPOR uses private 5G to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability of cement plants
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Military Aerospace, create an account today!

Trending

Sponsored Picks

Sponsored
Sponsored
Sponsored