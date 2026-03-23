TMYTEK partners with Comtech on multi-orbit satcom systems

TAIPEI, Taiwan - TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK) in Taipei, Taiwan, unveiled advanced user terminal solutions for next-generation satellite communications in collaboration with Comtech Telecommunications Corp. in Melville, N.Y., including a software-defined Ku/Ka multi-orbit electronically steered antenna (ESA) integrated terminal and a passive slotted-waveguide antenna terminal.

By combining Comtech's multi-orbit satellite modems with TMYTEK's ESA technology, the integrated terminal enables hybrid connectivity across multiple orbital layers, supporting commercial broadband, high-altitude platform systems (HAPS), and government and defense communications.

The passive slotted-waveguide antenna terminal is designed as a low-profile, energy-efficient option for fixed deployments, emergency response, and austere environments where reliable satellite connectivity is required with limited power availability.

Multi-orbit integrated terminal

Featuring a software-defined phased array design, the multi-orbit terminal integrates Comtech's ELEVATE user terminals with TMYTEK's ESA to support connectivity across geostationary orbit (GEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), low Earth orbit (LEO), and non-terrestrial networks.

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The modular architecture is intended to address evolving mission requirements, while the phased array enables continuous connectivity for enterprise networks, mobility platforms, and critical infrastructure.

Passive slotted-waveguide antenna terminal

The passive terminal combines Comtech's ELEVATE digital user terminal technology with TMYTEK's slotted-waveguide beamforming approach to enable efficient spectrum use with reduced power consumption.

The company says the design provides comparable gain to ESA antennas of the same surface area while consuming about 90% of the energy required by ESA systems, making it suitable for monitoring high-power electrical grids, infrastructure protection, and defense applications.

"Our partnership with TMYTEK started in 2025, within the Canada-Taiwan EUREKA Program," said Daniel Gizinski, president of Comtech's Satellite & Space Communications segment. "This partnership has enabled us to bring Comtech's decades of differentiated expertise and industry leadership into state-of-the-art, complementary technology, for the benefit of our global customers."

"The partnership between Comtech and TMYTEK represents a transformative leap in satellite communications," said Ethan Lin, co-founder and vice president of TMYTEK. "By offering both multi-orbit and flat antenna terminal solutions, we provide customers with greater flexibility, scalability, and performance across diverse deployment scenarios, from ground to sky."

The companies say the solutions are designed to deliver scalable, resilient satellite connectivity for applications ranging from enterprise networking to remote IoT deployments.