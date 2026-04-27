Final GPS III satellite launch sets stage for next-generation GPS IIIF

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Lockheed Martin, based in Maryland, and the U.S. Space Force launched the final GPS III satellite 21 April. This marks the transition to the next-generation GPS IIIF series.

GPS III Space Vehicle 10 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and established signal contact shortly after reaching orbit. The satellite is now undergoing initial checkout ahead of integration into the operational GPS network.

The spacecraft carries an optical crosslink demonstration payload, allowing satellites to exchange data directly in orbit rather than relying solely on ground relay. The test will evaluate how inter-satellite links could support more advanced constellation operations.

Related: Lockheed Martin wins $105 million Space Force contract for GPS ground modernization

On-orbit capability

Recent launches have followed a compressed timeline, reflecting a broader push to field space-based capabilities more quickly. The GPS III series supports that effort by improving accuracy, strengthening resistance to interference, and enabling secure M-code signals for military users in contested environments.

The mission also includes a digital rubidium atomic clock designed to improve timing stability. Precision remains central to GPS, underpinning navigation and coordinated operations across military and civilian systems.

Looking ahead

With the GPS III series complete, production is shifting to the GPS IIIF satellites now in development. The next block is anticipated to expand anti-jam performance and further strengthen system resilience.

Lockheed Martin is building the IIIF satellites at its Denver facility, using digital engineering tools to streamline production and integration. The company is currently under contract to deliver 12 spacecraft.

The GPS constellation includes more than 30 satellites. The IIIF series aims to extend that capability while addressing growing concerns around signal interference and electronic warfare.