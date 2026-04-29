FAA seeks remote air traffic control tower tech for U.S. airports

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking industry proposals for remote air traffic control tower systems as it moves to expand digital tower operations across the National Airspace System.

The agency issued a request for proposals outlining plans to deploy these systems at U.S. airports, with a potential procurement of up to 50 units over five years.

The technology replaces the traditional out-the-window view from a physical tower with a digital environment built on cameras, sensors, and panoramic displays. Controllers monitor airfield activity from a remote workstation that provides a continuous, 360-degree view of the airport and surrounding airspace

Related: FAA seeks industry concepts for next-generation tower simulation training systems

Remote tower systems and deployment scale

The FAA is asking vendors to design systems that integrate with existing infrastructure while ensuring reliable, real-time performance. Proposals must meet requirements for low latency, continuous visual coverage, and consistent operation under varying conditions.

The solicitation also emphasizes deployment at scale. Vendors must show they can manufacture, install, and support multiple systems, including site-specific integration and long-term maintenance.

The effort reflects a broader shift toward digital air traffic control technologies, particularly at smaller airports where conventional towers may be more difficult to justify. Remote systems offer a way to extend tower services while maintaining operational visibility and safety standards.

Responses to the request for proposals are due by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 26, 2026. Additional details are available through the FAA’s Remote Tower Systems listing at https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/e8c6de623ad94eb0b96404598723838d/view.

The FAA named Saaduddin Khan as the primary point of contact for this project. They can be reached via email at [email protected].