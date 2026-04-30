FCC approves AST SpaceMobile plan to deploy 248 direct-to-device satellites

MIDLAND, Texas – AST SpaceMobile Inc., operating in Midland, Texas, has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to modify its license for its low Earth orbit satellite network. This move clears the way to expand its direct-to-device communications system in the United States.

The authorization means the company can now deploy and operate a constellation of up to 248 satellites designed to connect directly with standard mobile phones. The network will use low-band spectrum in the 700 MHz and 800 MHz ranges, which supports wider coverage and improved signal penetration compared with higher-frequency bands.

AST SpaceMobile is building the system to work alongside existing cellular networks rather than replace them. By integrating with partner infrastructure, the satellites will extend coverage in areas where terrestrial service is limited or unavailable. They will also support emergency communications and network resilience.

The FCC approval confirms that the system can operate without disrupting existing wireless services and meets technical requirements for spectrum use. It also supports the company’s broader plan to secure regulatory approvals in additional markets as it builds out the constellation.

Related: AST SpaceMobile signs agreement with Verizon to bring direct-to-cellular satellite service by 2026

Network architecture

The architecture spans multiple frequency bands to support different parts of the network. Low-band spectrum is used for user connections, while higher-frequency bands handle gateway links and system control functions. The design allows the system to manage data traffic, command operations, and connectivity across a distributed satellite system.

This decision marks a step toward commercial deployment as AST SpaceMobile continues to scale production and integrate its network with mobile operators. The company is working with carriers including Verizon, AT&T, and FirstNet as it prepares to bring space-based cellular coverage to standard devices.





