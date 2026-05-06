Boeing launches ViaSat-3 F3 satellite with beamforming payload

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Boeing in Arlington County, Va., has confirmed its ViaSat-3 F3 satellite is in orbit.

The communications spacecraft is part of Viasat’s ViaSat-3 constellation, a set of Ka-band geostationary satellites designed to allocate bandwidth dynamically across wide coverage areas. The system supports applications such as in-flight connectivity, maritime communications, and ground-based broadband services.

Related: Boeing delivers ViaSat-2 F2 satellite for launch

Beamforming and dynamic bandwidth allocation

ViaSat-3 F3 is built on Boeing’s 702MP+ platform and designed to support large, high-power communications payloads. It uses advanced beamforming technology to manage more than 1 terabit per second of throughput, improving spectral efficiency and overall network performance.

The satellite maintains precise pointing for continuous coverage. Solar arrays supply power, while onboard controls regulate temperature across orbital conditions.

Electric propulsion and orbit operations

ViaSat-3 F3 uses electric propulsion to reach and maintain its orbital position, reducing propellant mass and extending operational life. Following launch, mission controllers began activation procedures, including signal acquisition and system checks.

The spacecraft will deploy its solar arrays, radiators, and reflectors before raising its orbit and entering final on-orbit testing. It is expected to enter service later this year.