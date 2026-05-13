Panasonic Avionics to combine OneWeb and Spacesail networks for LEO inflight connectivity

HAMBURG, Germany – Panasonic Avionics in Irving, Calif., plans to introduce a multi-network low Earth orbit inflight connectivity system built around separate satellite constellations.

The architecture pairs two electronically steerable antennas on the aircraft fuselage, allowing the system to operate across both Eutelsat OneWeb and China-based Spacesail networks. Panasonic said the service is expected to enter operation in 2027.

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Multi-network LEO connectivity architecture

Panasonic plans to manage traffic across both satellite systems simultaneously rather than switching between providers independently. Combining the networks allows the platform to increase available throughput while reducing dependence on a single provider.

The system relies on low Earth orbit satellites operating closer to Earth than traditional geostationary platforms. Shorter transmission distances reduce latency and improve responsiveness during applications such as video streaming, messaging, and cloud-based services.

Company officials said passenger behavior changes noticeably on lower-latency networks. Streaming and social media activity increase as response times improve and bandwidth availability expands.

Electronically steerable antennas and onboard systems

The platform uses electronically steerable antennas rather than mechanically pointed hardware. Beam steering occurs electronically across the antenna surface, allowing the terminals to maintain satellite links during changing aircraft position and flight conditions.

Panasonic selected Intellian hardware for part of the deployment and plans additional aviation-adapted terminals for the Spacesail portion of the network. The company said the systems are being ruggedized for commercial aircraft operating environments before broader deployment.

Coverage strategy and operational resiliency

The multi-network structure is also intended to address regional regulatory constraints that can limit where individual satellite systems operate. Panasonic said combining separate constellations could help maintain connectivity across routes spanning both G7 and BRICS countries.

The company also expects the dual-network approach to improve operational resiliency by maintaining alternate communications paths during outages or regional service disruptions.