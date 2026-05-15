Amazon develops phased-array LEO aviation antenna for commercial aircraft connectivity

SEATTLE – Amazon in Seattle, Wash., is developing a low Earth orbit aviation antenna designed to provide satellite connectivity for commercial aircraft operating across domestic and international routes.

The system is part of the company’s Amazon Leo network, which uses low Earth orbit satellites to deliver lower-latency communications than traditional geostationary satellite infrastructure. Amazon said the aviation platform is intended for aircraft ranging from regional jets to wide-body passenger fleets.

Related: Amazon launches first operational satellites for Project Kuiper from Cape Canaveral

Phased-array antenna architecture and onboard networking

The antenna uses electronically steered phased-array technology to track satellites during flight without mechanically moving components. Eliminating moving hardware can reduce maintenance requirements while improving long-term operational reliability.

Amazon said the system supports simultaneous upload and download operations through a full-duplex communications architecture. The platform is designed to support simultaneous high- bandwidth activity across passenger and crew devices.

The antenna also uses an integrated modem and low-profile exterior structure intended to simplify aircraft installation. Reducing protrusion above the fuselage can help minimize aerodynamic drag and associated fuel penalties.

Satellite routing and global network infrastructure

As aircraft move across flight paths, the terminal transitions communications links between satellites traveling in low Earth orbit. Gateway stations on the ground then route traffic into terrestrial fiber infrastructure.

Amazon said the system is designed to maintain connectivity across oceanic routes, polar operations, and other remote regions where conventional coverage can become inconsistent. Satellites operating beyond gateway range will use optical inter-satellite links to relay traffic between spacecraft until reaching an available ground gateway.

“We’ve thought through every aspect of aviation operations to build an antenna and a service that deliver performance, reliability, and efficiency—and that shows in the Amazon Leo Aviation Antenna and the industry’s response to our technology,” said Trevor Vieweg, director of global business for Amazon Leo. “We’re thrilled to have agreements in place already with Delta and JetBlue based on the strength of our initial offering, and it’s only going to get better from here as we innovate together with our customers.”