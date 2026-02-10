Airbus demonstrates crewed-uncrewed teaming with Flexrotor and H225M

SINGAPORE - Airbus and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency have completed a flight demonstration campaign involving crewed and uncrewed teaming, marking the first time Airbus HTeaming has integrated a Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system with a Republic of Singapore Air Force H225M helicopter.

The campaign, conducted at a Singapore airbase, followed an agreement signed in June 2025 to explore how crewed-uncrewed teaming could enhance situational awareness and mission effectiveness through live flight demonstrations.

Trials conducted in January used simulated operational scenarios and demonstrated that a crewed helicopter can securely access real-time data from an uncrewed aerial system, extending the aircraft’s visual range and improving mission safety. During a search-and-rescue demonstration, the H225M and Flexrotor operated as a teamed system, providing the helicopter crew with enhanced situational awareness.

Cross platform

As part of the collaboration, Airbus led the design of the HTeaming system and its integration into the H225M, including the development of specialized data-link architectures. The integration allowed the helicopter crew to receive and process real-time sensor data from the Flexrotor while retaining direct command and control of the uncrewed aircraft. Airbus said the capability supports faster decision-making while reducing crew exposure to high-risk environments.

“The complexity of modern operations demands solutions that can adapt in real time,” said Ang Jer Meng, director of air systems at the Defence Science and Technology Agency. “The successful flight demonstration underscores DSTA’s commitment to innovation and strong partnerships with industry to deliver cutting-edge solutions, while ensuring human decision-making remains at the center of operations.”

Olivier Michalon, executive vice president of global business at Airbus Helicopters, said the demonstration highlighted how dual-use technologies can support secure operations and improve situational awareness during complex missions.

Airbus HTeaming is a modular crewed-uncrewed teaming solution designed to be compatible across the Airbus helicopter portfolio. The system is uncrewed-aircraft-agnostic and allows helicopter crews to control a range of UAS in flight to meet specific mission requirements.

The Flexrotor is a vertical takeoff and landing uncrewed aircraft with a maximum launch weight of 25 kilograms (55 pounds). It is designed for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions, with endurance of more than 12 to 14 hours in a typical operational configuration. The aircraft can carry a variety of payloads, including electro-optical systems and other advanced sensors.

Flexrotor background

Flexrotor can autonomously launch and recover from land or sea within an area about 3.7 by 3.7 meters (12 by 12 feet), making it suitable for expeditionary operations with a minimal footprint. Airbus said the system has been used in maritime security exercises supported by the U.S. Department of Defense and has also been deployed for civil and parapublic missions, including forest fire surveillance, ice navigation, law enforcement, and border patrol operations.

The H225M is the military variant of the H225 Super Puma family and is designed for operations in demanding environments. The helicopter features advanced avionics and automated flight control systems intended to reduce pilot workload and enhance safety.