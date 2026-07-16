Kyndryl expands Wind River technologies for edge AI and mission-critical systems

NEW YORK – Kyndryl in New York will expand deployment of Wind River technologies through a new collaboration with Aptiv. The agreement broadens access to real-time operating systems, edge computing software, and virtualization platforms for organizations developing mission-critical applications.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl will provide advisory, implementation, and managed services for customers adopting Aptiv's Wind River software portfolio. The partnership also broadens Kyndryl's solutions portfolio with technologies for real-time computing, private cloud deployments, and edge AI applications. Those technologies support industries where system availability and reliability remain critical.

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Edge computing drives demand for real-time software

As organizations move more computing resources closer to where data is generated, applications increasingly operate at the network edge rather than inside centralized data centers. Industrial automation, defense platforms, telecommunications networks, and autonomous systems all depend on software capable of processing information locally while maintaining deterministic performance.

That shift has boosted demand for operating systems designed specifically for mission-critical environments, where delays or unexpected interruptions can affect reliability and operational performance.

Wind River develops software for those applications. Its portfolio includes the VxWorks real-time operating system, the Helix virtualization platform, the eLxr Pro enterprise Linux distribution, and the Wind River Cloud Platform, which supports private and sovereign cloud deployments for organizations with strict security and data sovereignty requirements.

Partnership broadens access to Wind River technologies

The collaboration focuses on expanding customer access to existing technologies through Kyndryl's managed services organization rather than developing new software.

Kyndryl said it will integrate Wind River products into its solutions portfolio while supporting customers deploying edge and cloud infrastructure. The companies also plan to develop joint offerings intended to lessen operational risk as organizations adopt AI-enabled workloads closer to the edge.

As more AI applications move beyond traditional cloud environments, demand for mission-critical edge computing continues to grow. Software platforms must support real-time decision-making while protecting sensitive operational data.

Private and sovereign cloud environments have become particularly important for customers operating critical infrastructure or working under regulatory requirements that restrict where data can be processed and stored.

"Our collaboration enables customers to innovate faster with easier access to proven, high-performance edge-and-cloud architectures, backed by trusted systems integration, operational support, and deployment reach," said Ed Harbour, chief customer officer for intelligent systems, software and services at Aptiv.

Supporting next-generation edge infrastructure

The companies said the collaboration will also include joint go-to-market initiatives for organizations modernizing mission-critical environments while preparing for increased edge AI adoption.

As industrial systems, transportation networks, defense platforms, and telecommunications infrastructure generate larger volumes of data, organizations will require software that combines real-time performance with scalable cloud management. Partnerships that blend infrastructure software with deployment and operational services simplify that transition and reduce implementation complexity.