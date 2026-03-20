EgyptAir adopts Panasonic Avionics cloud-based IFEC platform for A350-900

IRVINE, Calif. - Panasonic Avionics Corporation in Irvine, Calif., announced that EgyptAir’s new A350-900 has entered service featuring in-flight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) systems and a suite of digital apps and services from the company.

With the entry into service of this latest twin-aisle aircraft, EgyptAir in Cairo is the first airline to fly globally with Panasonic Avionics’ fully integrated in-flight engagement (IFE) interactive design and publishing tool, Modular Interactive (MI).

MI is available across EgyptAir’s new Airbus A350-900 fleet as part of an integrated Panasonic Avionics IFEC ecosystem. The platform is an interactive authoring and publishing environment designed to enable airlines to update and tailor in-flight experiences more quickly. As a cloud-based system with a modular architecture, MI supports configurable layouts, themes, and design elements while reducing development and testing timelines. Airlines can use MI Studio to define and deploy design styles, branding assets, applications, and service activations.

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Andrew Mohr, vice president of digital solutions at Panasonic Avionics, said, "We are excited and honored to once again collaborate with EgyptAir. Together our companies will maximize passenger engagement by bringing smarter, more connected in-flight experiences to their passengers.

Other tech incorporated

EgyptAir’s new A350-900 aircraft also features Panasonic Avionics’ Arc 3D in-flight map platform, which provides high-resolution 3D visuals, interactive navigation, and real-time flight data. The system includes an Arc for Young Explorers mode that presents a dinosaur-themed experience, allowing children to explore flight paths with contextual educational content.

The aircraft also incorporates the Arc Vistas feature, which provides cinematic visualizations generated by the Arc 3D engine and optimized for 4K OLED displays. The feature can be accessed interactively or used as a screen saver.

EgyptAir has selected Panasonic Avionics’ in-flight Marketplace e-commerce platform, which integrates into the IFEC system to enable onboard purchasing through a unified interface.

In the cabin, Business Class is equipped with Panasonic Avionics’ Astrova seat-end IFE system, which includes 4K OLED HDR10+ displays, Bluetooth and wired audio support, and 67W USB-C power for passenger devices. Economy Class features the company’s NEXT IFE system with 4K seatback displays, Bluetooth audio connectivity, and a user interface designed for rapid content access.

The A350-900 fleet is also equipped with Panasonic Avionics’ in-flight connectivity via its Ku-band satellite network, enabling broadband connectivity and supporting onboard digital services throughout the flight.