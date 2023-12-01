Flexible, Thixotropic, One Component Dual Cure Epoxy

Master Bond UV23FLDC-80TK is a moderate viscosity, cationic type system that offers both UV light and heat curing mechanisms. It cures readily within 20-30 seconds when exposed to a UV light source emitting a wavelength of 320-365 nm. The adhesive can also undergo a secondary heat curing for shadowed areas, typically curing in 60-90 minutes at 80-85°C. The system's adaptability to varying depths and applications, such as encapsulation and bonding, enhances its versatility.

UV23FLDC-80TK has a viscosity of 25,000-50,000 cps, and is highly thixotropic, which is advantageous for applications where minimal flow is required. It has a low tensile modulus of 250-500 psi, and a high elongation of 90-100% at room temperature. Its toughness and flexibility allow it to withstand rigorous thermal cycling, making it well-suited for applications where low stress is critical. The system features excellent electrical insulation with a volume resistivity exceeding 1014 ohm-cm.

UV23FLDC-80TK is not susceptible to oxygen inhibition. It bonds well to metals, glass, ceramics and many plastics, including but not limited to acrylics and polycarbonates. It has a service temperature ranging from -80°F to +300°F. It is available in a wide range of packaging options, including syringes, ½ pint, pint, quart and gallon containers.

Master Bond Dual Curing Adhesive Systems

UV23FLDC-80TK is a thixotropic, dual cure adhesive system with high elongation and low tensile modulus. Master Bond dual curing compounds are applied to assemblies where complete UV curing is either too difficult or impossible to achieve, such as applications with complex geometries and concealed, “shadowed out” areas. Read more at https://www.masterbond.com/products/dual-curing-adhesive-systems or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected].

For a full product description, please visit: https://www.masterbond.com/tds/uv23fldc-80tk