Electrically Insulating Epoxy Features Ultra-High Thermal Conductivity

Master Bond EP54TC is a two-component epoxy engineered for heat sink bonding and thermal management applications where efficient heat transfer is critical. Featuring the highest thermal conductivity in the Master Bond electrically insulating portfolio—exceeding 6 W/(m·K)—it delivers exceptional heat dissipation while remaining electrically non-conductive and compliant with ASTM E595 NASA low outgassing requirements.

Formulated with a specialty filler featuring a particle size range of 5–30 microns, EP54TC supports thin bond lines and efficient void filling to maximize thermal performance. It offers an exceptionally low thermal resistance of 5–7 × 10-6 K·m2/W and a high tensile modulus exceeding 1,000,000 psi at room temperature. This robust system is serviceable from –100°F to +400°F (–73°C to +204°C) and, when post-cured, achieves a glass transition temperature of 70–80°C and a Shore D hardness of 85–95.

EP54TC is a moderate heat cured system, with a recommended schedule of 2 hours at 80°C followed by a 2–4 hour post cure at 90–125°C. The mixed material features a viscosity of 100,000–200,000 cps and offers a manageable working life of 60–90 minutes at ambient temperature. To accommodate both research and large-scale manufacturing, EP54TC is available for purchase in ounce, half-pint, pint, quart, and gallon kits.

Master Bond Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Master Bond offers a comprehensive line of specialty adhesives engineered for superior heat dissipation in demanding electronic applications. These thermal interface materials (TIMs) are commonly used between heat-generating components and cooling devices, such as heat sinks, to eliminate thermally insulating air gaps and maximize transfer efficiency. By optimizing thermal management, these systems significantly enhance device reliability and operational service life. To learn more about Master Bond’s thermally conductive epoxy adhesives, visit https://www.masterbond.com/properties/thermally-conductive-epoxy-adhesives or contact technical support to discuss your application.