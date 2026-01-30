YINCAE Launches Next Generation Solderable Adhesives: EN 256ED

01/26/2026 (Albany, NY) – YINCAE, a leader in advanced electronic materials, has introduced Solderable Adhesives. EN 256ED is a next-generation material that combines soldering and encapsulation into a single process, delivering enhanced solder joint strength while eliminating the need for secondary encapsulant or conformal coating steps.

By integrating these traditionally separate processes, EN 256ED significantly improves mechanical reinforcement at the solder joint, increasing resistance to vibration, thermal cycling, and mechanical stress. This integrated approach not only boosts long-term reliability but also simplifies manufacturing workflows and reduces overall process time.

Key benefits of EN 256ED include:

● Enhanced solder joint strength through in-situ encapsulation during soldering

● Elimination of post-solder encapsulant or conformal coating processes, reducing cost and cycle time

● Improved reliability under harsh operating conditions such as temperature fluctuation and vibration

● Streamlined manufacturing with fewer materials, fewer process steps, and reduced rework risk

EN 256ED is ideal for high-reliability electronics applications where mechanical robustness, process efficiency, and long-term performance are critical, including automotive electronics, industrial controls, and power electronics.

With EN 256ED, manufacturers can achieve stronger interconnects and a simpler production process—without compromising reliability.

For more information, please email us at: [email protected].

Founded in 2005 & headquartered in Albany, New York, YINCAE Advanced Materials is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance coatings, adhesives and electronic materials used in the microchip & optoelectronic devices. YINCAE products provide new technologies to support manufacturing processes from wafer level, to package level, to board level and final devices while facilitating smarter and faster production and supporting green initiatives.

