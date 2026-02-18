Dual Cure Medical Adhesive Features High Tg and Autoclave Resistance

Master Bond UV26DCMed is a one component, dual cure adhesive system designed for medical device assembly. It is specifically engineered for reusable devices that require repeated sterilization, including steam autoclaving, ethylene oxide, and glutaraldehyde. The system also demonstrates compatibility with various hydrogen peroxide sterilization systems. UV26DCMed is biocompatible and meets ISO 10993-5 requirements for non-cytotoxicity.

UV26DCMed utilizes UV light for rapid fixturing and heat to fully polymerize shadowed-out areas. The adhesive cures upon exposure to a UV light source (320–365 nm), followed by a secondary heat cure at 110–125°C for 60–90 minutes. To optimize performance properties and ensure maximum chemical resistance, an additional post-cure at 120–150°C for 1–2 hours is recommended.

UV26DCMed provides outstanding optical clarity and maintains a low viscosity of 500–3,500 cps at 24°C, facilitating easy application and flow. Its high mechanical strength is demonstrated by a tensile strength of 6,000–8,000 psi and a tensile modulus exceeding 750,000 psi. The system is serviceable over a wide temperature range from -60°F to +500°F (-51°C to +260°C) and features a high glass transition temperature (T g ) of 160–170°C. Electrically non-conductive with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm, it bonds effectively to metals, glass, plastics, and ceramics. UV26DCMed is available for use in syringes, as well as 1/2 pint, pint, quart, and gallon containers. Its suitability for automated dispensing makes it ideal for high-speed manufacturing environments.

Master Bond's medical-grade systems are specifically engineered to meet the stringent requirements of medical device manufacturers. Numerous formulations comply with USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993-5 standards, spanning a wide range of chemistries including epoxies, silicones, UV/LED-curable systems, epoxy-polyurethane blends, and cyanoacrylates.