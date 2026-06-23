Mouser-Sponsored Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing Team Heads to New York State for Watkins Glen IMSA Endurance Race

June 23, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, proudly sponsors the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team and will be supporting them for the Six Hours of the Glen endurance race on June 28, in Watkins Glen, New York.

2026 marks the eighth season in which Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered. Drivers Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat return as the full-time duo in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD PRO class, joined by Kyle Kirkwood for select endurance events. Vasser Sullivan veteran Aaron Telitz will pair up with Benjamin Pedersen in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD class. Frankie Montecalvo once again takes on endurance driver duties for the No. 12 team.

Mouser and valued manufacturer partner Molex co-sponsor the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team, seeing the opportunity as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest automotive technologies and components.

For more information on Mouser's sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team and to see the schedule for the 2026 season, visit https://www.mouser.com/imsa-racing/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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