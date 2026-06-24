YINCAE to Showcase Advanced Materials for AI Data Centers, Silicon Photonics, and Quantum Computing at IICIE 2026

Booth 14C21 | September 9–11, 2026 | Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, Shenzhen, China

September 2026 – YINCAE will showcase its latest innovations in advanced materials and packaging technologies at the International Integrated Circuit Innovation Expo (IICIE) 2026, taking place September 9–11, 2026, in Shenzhen, China.Visitors are invited to meet the YINCAE team at Booth 14C21 to learn how the company's materials solutions are enabling next-generation AI data centers, silicon photonics, optical interconnects, high-performance computing (HPC), and quantum computing systems.

As artificial intelligence continues to drive exponential growth in computing infrastructure, the industry faces increasing demands for higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, improved thermal management, and greater system reliability. YINCAE's advanced materials portfolio addresses these challenges by supporting advanced semiconductor packaging, optical connectivity, and high-density integration technologies.

At IICIE 2026, YINCAE will feature materials solutions for:

● AI accelerators, GPUs, and advanced processor packaging

● Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) and Optical I/O architectures

● Silicon photonics devices and optical transceivers

● High-density optical interconnects for AI data centers

● Chiplet integration and heterogeneous packaging

● Thermal management for high-power computing systems

● Quantum computing packaging and cryogenic-compatible applications High-reliability underfills, encapsulants, adhesives, and coatings

YINCAE's technologies help customers improve device reliability, manufacturing efficiency, thermal performance, and signal integrity across advanced computing and communications platforms.

"AI infrastructure is rapidly evolving toward tighter integration of electronics and photonics, while quantum computing introduces new materials and packaging requirements," said Dr. Wusheng Yin, CEO of YINCAE. "YINCAE is committed to providing innovative materials that enable faster, more reliable, and more energy-efficient computing systems for the next generation of intelligent infrastructure."

Industry professionals, researchers, and technology partners are encouraged to visit Booth 14C21 to discuss the latest developments in AI infrastructure, silicon photonics, optical networking, and advanced packaging technologies.

About YINCAE

YINCAE Advanced Materials develops high-performance materials for semiconductor packaging, microelectronics, optoelectronics, and advanced manufacturing. Its portfolio of underfills, encapsulants, adhesives, coatings, and specialty materials supports innovations in AI, data centers, telecommunications, silicon photonics, quantum technologies, automotive electronics, and other high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.yincae.com or contact [email protected].