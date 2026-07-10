UV Curable System with a Fluorescent Dye Meets ISO 10993-5 Testing

UV16Med-FD resists acids, bases, solvents, and sterilants including ethylene oxide and glutaraldehyde. It also withstands repeated autoclaving. The cured material is optically clear, with a refractive index of 1.511 at 75°F. Tensile strength measures 7,000–8,000 psi, and tensile modulus ranges from 250,000–300,000 psi at room temperature. A low viscosity of 250–500 cps at 75°F makes the material suitable for application by syringe or spin coating. It adheres to substrates including plastics, glass, ceramics, and metals.

UV16Med-FD is a cationic system that contains no solvents or diluents and is not oxygen inhibited. Exposure to UV light at 320–365 nm, with a minimum intensity of 20–40 mW/cm2, initiates the cure. The cure rate depends on light intensity, distance from the source, and section thickness. Post curing at 125°C for 30 minutes brings the glass transition temperature to 130–135°C, which improves autoclave resistance. The service temperature range spans -80°F to +400°F (-62°C to +204°C). UV16Med-FD is available in 1/2 pint, pint, quart, gallon, and 5 gallon containers, as well as EFD® syringes compatible with many automated dispensers.

Master Bond Medical Grade Adhesives

Master Bond’s medical-grade systems are specifically engineered to meet the stringent requirements of medical device manufacturers. Numerous formulations comply with USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993-5 standards, spanning a wide range of chemistries including epoxies, silicones, UV/LED-curable systems, epoxy-polyurethane blends, and cyanoacrylates. To explore our full range of biocompatible adhesives, visit https://www.masterbond.com/properties/biocompatible-adhesives or contact our technical support team to discuss your specific application needs.

TECH SUPPORT

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.masterbond.com/contact

Tel: +1-201-343-8983

For a full product description, please visit: https://www.masterbond.com/tds/uv16med-fd

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CONTACT

James Brenner, Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-201-343-8983

Fax: +1-201-343-2132

MASTER BOND INC.

154 Hobart Street

Hackensack, NJ 07601-3922

Web: www.masterbond.com