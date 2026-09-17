YINCAE Brings New Advanced Materials to IMAPS 2026 — Visit Booth #408

MENANDS, NY – September 2026 – IMAPS 2026 is less than two weeks away, and we invite you to visit Booth #408 to discover our latest material innovations and discuss your most challenging applications directly with the YINCAE technical team.

At this year’s show, YINCAE will highlight advanced solutions for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), silicon photonics, optical interconnects, power electronics, and next-generation semiconductor packaging.

Among the featured products is UF 66UV, our new UV-curable underfill technology developed for advanced electronic packaging applications. UF 66UV combines the manufacturing advantages of UV curing with the reliability required for demanding next-generation packages, offering an innovative solution for applications where fast processing and high reliability are critical.

YINCAE will also feature UF 88UV, an advanced optical underfill offering nearly 100% visible-light transmittance, room-temperature flow, and fluorescence after cure for convenient inspection. UF 88UV has demonstrated excellent reliability through PCT followed by five 260°C reflow cycles with no observed delamination.

Visitors can also explore YINCAE’s growing portfolio of Low-K and High-K underfills and encapsulants, thermal underfills, capillary underfills, die attach materials, thermal interface materials, and other advanced packaging solutions.

Have a difficult material, process, or reliability challenge? Bring it to us. Meet the YINCAE team at IMAPS Booth #408 and discuss how our advanced materials can support your application.

To learn more or schedule a meeting during IMAPS 2026, please contact us at [email protected].

About YINCAE Advanced Materials: YINCAE Advanced Materials develops innovative adhesives, encapsulants, underfills, die attach adhesives, thermal interface materials, and advanced packaging solutions for the semiconductor, optoelectronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, medical, and industrial electronics industries. YINC AE technologies help customers achieve higher performance, greater reliability, and more efficient manufacturing for next-generation electronic devices.