Acid Resistant, Non-Drip Epoxy System Withstands Elevated Temperatures

This system exhibits a non-drip paste consistency with no flow upon mixing, making it suitable for application on vertical or non-horizontal surfaces. It resists a variety of aggressive chemicals, including sulfuric acid, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, bases, and solvents. It serves as a dependable electrical insulator with a volume resistivity exceeding 1014 ohm-cm at 75°F.

The cured material features a glass transition temperature T g of 145–155°C and is serviceable across a wide temperature range of -60°F to +450°F (-51°C to +232°C). At room temperature, EP62-1HTND exhibits a tensile strength of 10,000–11,000 psi, a tensile modulus of 500,000–550,000 psi, and a tensile lap shear strength of 2,000–2,200 psi on aluminum substrates. Additionally, it exhibits an elongation of 3–5% and a Shore D hardness of 80–90, maintaining structural integrity in demanding aerospace, electronic, and specialty OEM environments.

EP62-1HTND features a mix ratio of 100:5 by weight and offers an open time of 12–24 hours for a 100-gram batch at room temperature. It requires an elevated temperature cure, with primary schedule options of 60–70 minutes at 176–212°F (80–100°C) or 20–30 minutes at 257°F (125°C). An optimum post cure of 3–5 hours at 212–302°F (100–150°C) is recommended to achieve peak performance properties. Packaging options include 1/2 pint, pint, quart, and gallon kits.

Master Bond Acid Resistant Adhesives

Master Bond offers an extensive portfolio of epoxy adhesive systems formulated to withstand prolonged exposure to aggressive chemicals, particularly acids. These specialty compounds are engineered for bonding, sealing, and coating in chemical processing, aerospace, electronic, and OEM applications. To learn more about acid resistant systems, visit https://www.masterbond.com/properties/acid-resistant-adhesives-sealants-and-coatings or contact our technical support team to discuss your specific application needs.

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