Join us at AFCEA West on February 10-12 in San Diego, CA.

When: February 10-12

Where: San Diego, CA

Booth: Jonathan Group 1300

Stop by Jonathan Group booth 1300 to see LCR’s rugged deployment chassis, development platforms, and rugged test systems designed for SOSA and VPX payloads.

LCR will be showcasing:

· LCR’s AR02, VPX and SOSA rugged test and demonstration ATRs that are deployment capable

· LCR’s RM04, rugged rackmount solution for VPX and SOSA aligned systems

· Live RF signal exploitation and object identification demonstration with Wolf Advanced Technology featuring WOLF 12T0 SBCs in LCR’s DK3 Development Platform.

Let us help you with your next program requirements.

About LCR Embedded Systems:

LCR Embedded Systems designs, develops, and manufactures integrated systems, chassis and backplanes for the defense and aerospace markets. For over 35 years LCR has been a proven and reliable supplier of mission critical systems to US defense programs. LCR is at the forefront of COTS open standards chassis and custom system designs for VPX, CMOSS, and SOSA architectures in accordance with MOSA directives. The company is a member of VITA and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Consortium.

LCR provides dedicated program management services throughout the entire purchase cycle from initial design discussions through manufacturing and post-sales support.

For more information please call (610) 278-0840, visit us at www.lcrembeddedsystems.com or email [email protected]