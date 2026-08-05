At GVSETS, Elma Electronic to Feature Live CMFF Demo and VNX+ Conference Presentation

FREMONT, Calif., August 2026 – Elma Electronic will be showcasing a live demonstration highlighting a simulated electronic warfare (EW) application at Booth #1133 during the NDIA GVSETS Symposium held August 11-13 in Novi, MI.

The integrated CMFF chassis mounts on a SAVE compliant tray and fulfills MOSA requirements. The unit participated in an interoperability event during a recent SOSA “plug fest”, where it successfully performed with multiple vendors’ plug-in cards.

On Tuesday, August 11th at 1:50 PM, Mark Littlefield, Elma's Director of Systems Products, will address “How to Leverage Standards-based MOSA for SWaP-constrained Deployable Systems with VNX+". It is part of the MOSA Technical Track and targeted at those wanting to learn more about the new VNX+ standard (VITA 90). Two new VNX+ prototypes for deployable mission computing will be showcased at Elma’s booth.

The new VNX+ standard is a small-form-factor architecture that enables compact, high-performance embedded systems to be implemented in extremely SWaP-constrained applications, such as autonomous vehicles. Its extremely small footprint provides a 30% reduction in module size over 3U VPX. Elma’s systems and technologies being developed using this standard support GVSETS mission to bring together technologies and innovations that enhance and modernize warfighter capabilities.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/GVSETS-Elma, contact sales at [email protected], or call (510) 656-3400.

About Elma Electronic

Elma Electronic is a global manufacturer of commercial, industrial and rugged electronic products for embedded systems and application-ready platforms – from components, embedded boards, backplanes, chassis and enclosures, power supplies, to fully integrated subsystems.

With one of the widest product ranges available in the embedded industry, Elma also offers standard and custom cabinets and enclosures as well as precision components such as rotary switches/encoders, LEDs, front panels and small cases.

Elma leverages proven technology based on VITA, SOSA, and other open standards architectures (i.e. OpenVPX, SOSA®, VNX+, VME). Elma is actively engaged in designing solutions for applications requiring smaller footprints.

Elma Electronic manages entire projects from initial system architecture to specification, design, manufacturing and test through its worldwide production facilities and sales offices. The company serves the military & aerospace, industrial and communications markets and is certified to ISO 9001 and AS 9100.

Elma’s U.S. headquarters are in Fremont, Calif., with sales, engineering and manufacturing operations in Atlanta, Ga., and Philadelphia, Pa.