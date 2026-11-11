New at Mouser: Navitas Semiconductor NV60x GaNFast Power FETs for Industrial, Wireless and Energy Conversion Applications

November 11, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now shipping the new NV60x GaNFast™ power FETs from Navitas Semiconductor. The NV60x GaNFast FETs are domestically produced, high-performance, enhancement-mode GaN power devices engineered for AI infrastructure, performance computing, industrial electrification, high-efficiency wireless charging, and critical security applications.

The NV60x GaNFast power FETs, available from Mouser, feature the combination of high dV/dt immunity (up to 200 V/ns), low‑profile SMT packages with bottom‑side cooling, ultra‑low gate charge, zero reverse‑recovery behavior, and minimized output charge to enable high‑frequency operation up to 10MHz across the series. The NV60x supports 700V continuous and 800V transient drain-to-source voltages, providing robust headroom for demanding AC-DC, DC-DC, and DC-AC topologies for AI, performance computing, and industrial electrification applications.

Each member of the NV60x family offers unique performance characteristics. The NV6012C delivers a low 430 mΩ resistance in a compact 5mm × 6mm PQFN package with bottom-side cooling and a Source-Kelvin pin for improved noise immunity. The NV6014 and NV6015C offer lower R DS (on) values of 260 mΩ and 150 mΩ respectively, supporting higher power densities in similarly compact packaging. The NV6017C further reduces on‑resistance to 120mΩ, delivering up to 13A continuous drain current at +25°C and maintaining low thermal resistance for efficient heat dissipation. The GaNFast family marks a major milestone for Navitas, bringing Navitas' next-generation GaNFast technology into U.S. production and strengthening the domestic GaN ecosystem with high-efficiency power solutions for AI infrastructure.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/navitas/navitas-nv60x-ganfast-power-fets/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Navitas Semiconductor

2026 - Navitas Semiconductor is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

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For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]